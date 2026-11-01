NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Raise Fresh Concerns Over Martinsville’s Risky Bumper Changes

NASCAR’s softer bumper package will face its biggest test yet at Martinsville Speedway, with drivers warning that the changes could affect the outcome of Sunday’s Xfinity 500. The new rules remove energy-absorbing foam from the front and rear bumpers and eliminate reinforcing parts designed to strengthen the front end.

NASCAR introduced the changes at North Wilkesboro, Richmond and Bristol earlier this season.

However, Martinsville presents a different challenge because drivers often make contact while fighting for position on the tight half-mile track.

Saturday’s practice session already offered a glimpse of the possible consequences when Cody Ware hit Ross Chastain’s car and damaged the hood of his No. 51 entry.

Several drivers, including Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, expect the softer bumpers to influence how teams approach the race.

NASCAR Soft Bumpers Face Biggest Test at Martinsville

NASCAR introduced the softer bumper package to make contact more costly for drivers. The Next Gen car previously allowed drivers to deliver heavy bumper hits without causing significant damage to the cars.

The new package removes energy-absorbing foam from the front and rear bumper structures. NASCAR also removed reinforcing elements, including the Y-brackets that strengthened the front end.

The changes appeared at North Wilkesboro, Richmond and Bristol before reaching Martinsville. However, the half-mile track presents a tougher test because drivers frequently fight for the bottom groove and make contact during restarts.

Saturday’s practice session provided an early example of the changes. Ross Chastain slowed because of a mechanical issue, and Cody Ware ran into the back of his car. The impact left visible damage on the hood of Ware’s No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry.

Ware skipped qualifying to give his team time to repair the damage. Kyle Larson also narrowly avoided getting involved in the incident.

NASCAR Drivers Warn About Softer Bumper Damage

Austin Cindric expects the new bumper rules to influence Sunday’s race, particularly when drivers encounter traffic during restarts.

“I’m definitely interested to see how tomorrow goes,” Cindric said during Saturday’s press conference.

He explained how contact could damage important parts of the car, even without causing catastrophic damage.

“I think you can easily reduce the power by crunching the snorkel and doing those things. If you look at the structure that’s gonna crush first, it’ll definitely hurt your day.”

Christopher Bell also expects the NASCAR bumper changes to become a major talking point at Martinsville. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver believes spotters will play an important role in helping drivers avoid dangerous pileups.

“That is a super critical thing that has the potential to be a really big change for Martinsville,” Bell said.

“The way the restarts happen and the stack ups, it’s going to have a really big impact on the race. Making sure that you’re mindful of that is going to be mission critical. I think it’s going to be a talking point for sure.”

Chase Briscoe has also identified Martinsville as the track where NASCAR’s softer bumper package could have its biggest impact. Bubba Wallace acknowledged that contact remains necessary to pass on the tight oval, although the new structure increases the risk of damage.

Denny Hamlin Leads NASCAR Martinsville Starting Lineup

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag after securing his sixth pole of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season and the 54th of his career.

Hamlin posted a lap of 19.226 seconds at 98.492 mph. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs will start second, while championship leader Kyle Larson secured third in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Hamlin understands that drivers will still use their bumpers to gain positions, but he warned against making aggressive contact.

“Certainly, the structure change is a little different with obviously taking the front bumper out to try to soften some of the low blow stuff,” Hamlin said.

“But I don’t know. I think you still can use it a little bit. You have to be careful, though, in my mind, to not give someone an egregious bump because then they typically brake check you, and then that’s when you can really end up doing quite a bit of damage. So you just have to be as courteous as you can with your bumps I think.”

Larson enters the penultimate race of the Chase with a 73-point advantage over Hamlin. The championship finale will take place at Homestead-Miami.

The 500-lap Xfinity 500 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, with NBC providing television coverage.

With NASCAR’s softer bumper package making its final appearance of the 2026 season, Martinsville will provide the clearest indication yet of how the changes affect short-track racing. Drivers will need to balance aggressive moves with the risk of damaging their cars in traffic.