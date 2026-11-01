How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race Today at Martinsville: TV Channel, Start Time and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway today, November 1, for the Xfinity 500 as the 2026 Cup Series Chase moves closer to its conclusion. The 500-lap race marks the ninth event in the 10-race championship battle, with Kyle Larson entering the weekend holding a 73-point lead over Denny Hamlin.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET, with NBC providing live television coverage from the 0.526-mile short track. Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fans without cable also have several streaming options, including Peacock, Fubo and YouTube TV. Hamlin starts from the pole, while Larson qualified third as he looks to move closer to another championship.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race Today at Martinsville

NBC will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 live across the United States. Pre-race coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. ET, while the green flag is expected around 2:09 p.m. ET.

Fans who prefer streaming can follow the NASCAR race through Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, depending on their subscriptions and location. HBO Max also offers in-car camera coverage.

Radio listeners can follow the action through the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Channel 90. SiriusXM coverage begins around 1 p.m. ET.

The Xfinity 500 takes place over 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway, making it a demanding short-track race. Drivers must manage heavy braking, tight corners and traffic throughout the event.

NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup and Championship Picture

Denny Hamlin starts the NASCAR Cup Series race from pole position after recording a 98.492 mph lap during Saturday’s qualifying session. He edged teammate Ty Gibbs, while Kyle Larson secured third place.

Hamlin has won six times at Martinsville and enters the race needing to reduce Larson’s championship advantage. He also became the oldest driver to win a Cup Series pole at the track.

Larson leads Hamlin by 73 points heading into the ninth race of the Chase. He needs to score 59 points to clinch the championship, regardless of other drivers’ results. However, he must still start next week’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway before NASCAR officially crowns him champion.

Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick also remain mathematically eligible for the title.

NASCAR Truck and O’Reilly Series Results at Martinsville

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have completed their Martinsville races and will not compete today.

Chandler Smith won Friday night’s Black’s Tire 200 after passing teammate Layne Riggs on a late restart with 12 laps remaining. Smith led the final 11 laps to secure his third victory of the season and 10th career Truck Series win. Ben Rhodes finished second, while Riggs took third after leading 156 laps and winning both stages.

Kaden Honeycutt remains the championship leader, holding a 20-point advantage over Riggs ahead of the Homestead finale.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Carson Kvapil won Saturday’s National Debt Relief 250 after starting from pole position. He led 121 laps and held off teammate Justin Allgaier by 0.434 seconds. Corey Day finished third.

Allgaier’s second-place finish helped him take the championship lead after Jesse Love suffered brake problems and a crash, leaving him 30th.

With both supporting series finished, the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 takes centre stage at Martinsville. Fans can watch the race live on NBC from 2 p.m. ET, stream through Peacock and other supported platforms, or follow the action on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.