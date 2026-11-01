NASCAR O’Reilly Series Standings: Major Shakeup After Martinsville

One race remains in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, and the championship battle just took a dramatic turn.

Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway delivered a major shakeup at the top of the standings, changing the championship picture heading into next weekend’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A difficult night for the driver who entered Martinsville leading the points opened the door for several challengers. By the checkered flag, the series had a new championship leader, with five drivers still mathematically in contention for the title.

Justin Allgaier has taken over the points lead, moving 22 points ahead of Jesse Love, who entered the weekend atop the standings. Corey Day sits just one point behind Love, while Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed remain within reach.

With only one race left to settle the championship, Martinsville may have changed everything.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings After Martinsville

Here are the updated NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings following the Oct. 31 race at Martinsville Speedway:

Justin Allgaier: 2,436 points Jesse Love: 2,414 points (-22) Corey Day: 2,413 points (-23) Carson Kvapil: 2,405 points (-31) Sheldon Creed: 2,394 points (-42) Sam Mayer: 2,339 points (-97) Sammy Smith: 2,329 points (-107) Taylor Gray: 2,277 points (-159) Brandon Jones: 2,253 points (-183) Austin Hill: 2,239 points (-197) Parker Retzlaff: 2,226 points (-210) Rajah Caruth: 2,205 points (-231)

Allgaier now controls the championship lead, but the margin is far from comfortable. Love, Day, Kvapil and Creed all remain mathematically eligible to win the title.

The rest of the field has been eliminated from championship contention.

Jesse Love Loses Championship Lead After Martinsville Trouble

Love entered Martinsville holding a 19-point advantage over Allgaier. By the end of Saturday night, that lead had disappeared.

The defending series champion endured a difficult race in his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, with damage and mechanical trouble ultimately derailing his championship hopes for the evening.

His problems escalated when he lost his brakes entering Turn 1 and crashed into the outside wall. Love finished 30th, a costly result at one of the most important points of the season.

Allgaier, meanwhile, made the most of the opportunity.

The JR Motorsports driver won the opening stage and finished second behind teammate Carson Kvapil, collecting valuable points while his biggest championship rival struggled.

Corey Day also emerged as one of the weekend’s biggest beneficiaries. The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished third, putting himself just 23 points behind Allgaier entering the finale.

Kvapil had plenty to celebrate, too. He led a race-high 121 laps on his way to his third victory of the season, moving into fourth in the championship standings.

Suddenly, a points battle that appeared to favor Love has become a five-driver fight entering the final race.

When Is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race?

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship race is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The race is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET on The CW, with radio coverage available through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Allgaier enters the finale with the points advantage, but there is little room for error. Love will have an opportunity to rebound, Day is firmly in the championship conversation, and Kvapil heads to Homestead with momentum following his Martinsville victory.

Creed, meanwhile, remains mathematically alive despite facing the largest deficit among the five contenders.

After 32 races, the championship will be decided in South Florida, and Saturday’s Martinsville shakeup has ensured that the final race carries plenty of uncertainty.