Aaron Wiggins Is Emerging as a Major Weapon for the Hawks

Aaron Wiggins is off to a really good start for the Atlanta Hawks this season. Wiggins is averaging 14.9 points and 3 three-pointers made per game on 41.9% from the three-point line. According to StatMuse, he is first in bench points and first in bench three-pointers. He is third on the team in scoring and second on the team in three-pointers made per game.

What Aaron Wiggins Provides

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aaron Wiggins #2 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wiggins brings someone who can shoot threes at a high clip. Shooting is something that the Hawks have struggled with the last couple of years. He also gives them a capable defender and a player with a very high IQ. Wiggins is able to run around screens and catch and shoot on the move. He is proving to be a very valuable piece to this Atlanta team.

He forces teams to change their defense when he is in. Opposing players have to try to stay with him at all times and can’t give him any breathing room. Wiggins is more than just a shooter, though; he is a smart offensive player. When teams guard him too closely, he is still able to blow by and attack the rim. He’s also a smart passer and can find the open guy.

Potential Sixth Man of the Year

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Aaron Wiggins #2 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots the ball against Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on October 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Wiggins is making an early case for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He is currently third in points per game off the bench, but he is first in total points scored this season so far. His stats come with fewer minutes per game than the two players in front of him in points per game. He has put himself in a position to potentially win Sixth Man of the Year.

The Hawks are having a good start to this season, and Wiggins is one of the big reasons why. His lethal three-point shooting off the bench, making three per game, has been crucial for Atlanta. His play style fits this young Hawks team led by Jalen Johnson. This is a good team that is well-rounded and could potentially have the Sixth Man of the Year winner.