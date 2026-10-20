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Boston Celtics Announce Payton Pritchard Decision Amid Pistons Game

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 25: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on March 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NBA season is officially back, and the Boston Celtics are set to tip things off Tuesday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET.

Boston retained most of its core, headlined by forward Jayson Tatum. However, the team also made some major offseason moves worth keeping an eye on.

Most notably, the Celtics acquired veteran Paul George in a blockbuster trade involving Jaylen Brown and signed center Mitchell Robinson, who is coming off an NBA championship with the New York Knicks.

Celtics Announce Payton Pritchard Decision

One of the first questions fans wanted answered was who the Celtics would start in their season opener.

They provided that answer in the hour leading up to tipoff, revealing that guard Payton Pritchard would come off the bench and remain in the sixth-man role where he has thrived.

Instead, the starting lineup will feature Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Mitchell Robinson.

Via Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Walsh, George, Tatum, Robinson on Tuesday.”

Joe Mazzulla Speaks on Starting Lineup

Ahead of the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla explained his thinking behind the starting lineup decision, saying people put too much emphasis on who starts. Instead, he believes the focus should be on which players are on the floor during the final five minutes.

“Yeah, honestly my thinking is people care about it too much,” Mazzulla said. “It’s the last five minutes in the game and end of quarter lineups are important, start of quarter lineups are important, end of game lineups are important and so I think it just gets overblown… I put as just as much thought as an end of quarter lineup as I would a starting lineup… they all carry the same weight to me.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Celtics Announce Payton Pritchard Decision Amid Pistons Game

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