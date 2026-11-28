What the Boston Celtics need in terms of roster additions could be narrowed down to the position where they can be vulnerable, which is the center spot. Although big man Neemias Queta has been stellar this season, the Celtics have not gotten much production from their frontcourt otherwise.

In a three-team trade proposed by a Fanspo.com user, the Celtics land a veteran center from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero plus a second-round pick in 2023 (via LAL) and a 2028 second-round pick and a second-round swap (via BOS)

Lakers Receive: Mitchell Robinson

Celtics receive: Brook Lopez and Kris Dunn

The Celtics could go on another hunt for a big and someone who can thrive alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

Celtics Trade Idea to Land Veteran Center

Robinson only joined Boston this summer after signing a three-year deal worth $47.4 million. He won the championship with the New York Knicks, who chose not to re-sign him.

Through the first month of the season, it seems like Robinson has fallen behind Queta in the center role. Robinson has started only five of his 14 games played and is averaging his second-ever lowest minutes per game. The first being the 2024-25 season, when he missed the first 57 games of the season for the Knicks.

Robinson wasn’t a starter for the Knicks at least in the last three seasons. However, coming to the Celtics who had Queta and Luke Garze as their center option, his championship pedigree may seem like an edge. That has not been the case.

In this proposal, Robinson will be sent to the Lakers who also need a center … a backup center.

New Additions Could Elevate Boston

The Celtics in recent years haven’t exactly been known for their reliance on big men and, to an extent, it has been working. They are a regular in the playoffs and often have deep runs, which culminated in a championship in 2024. This season, the core of Jayson Tatum and Paul George are leading the lines but the lack of a proper center will cost them.

Robinson was instrumental to the Knicks last season putting up strong rebounding numbers. It just hasn’t clicked in Boston and Queta reclaimed his starting spot from last season. But the 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 1.8 turnovers which has been costly.

Lopez is 38 and doesn’t have much left in the tank but his versatility could be useful in the short term. He is currently one of the top performers for the Clippers despite a tough start to the season.

Dunn will also join as part of the depth and the Celtics will be bringing in the equivalent of Robinson’s salary. Boston will also send a second-round pick and second-round swap to the Clippers to help facilitate the trade.