The Boston Celtics are in San Antonio to take on the defending Western Conference champion Spurs for Sunday’s marquee matinee.

While the Spurs are coming off a statement victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Center, the Celtics are struggling to find their footing after a flying start to the season. Boston has dropped five of its last six games perhaps due to a multitude of reasons, all of which must be avoided to stand a chance Sunday against the young, ever-rising powerhouse that is San Antonio.

Meanwhile, there is plenty of important injury news from both teams before today’s tip-off.

Celtics Could Get Key Player Back While Spurs Add Player to Injury Report

The Celtics have mostly been injury-free this season save for just a few combined games between stars Jayson Tatum and Paul George. One player who hasn’t been available for the Celtics lately is big man Mitchell Robinson, who was signed to a multi-year, $47 million contract in the offseason. Robinson, 28, has not played since the Celtics’ 105-101 to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Nov. 18.

According to the official team injury report released Saturday evening, Mitchell, who has been battling coronavirus, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla, has been upgraded to questionable after missing four straight games. This is welcome news for a Boston team that has struggled to find consistent frontcourt play alongside ascending big man Neemias Queta this season.

While Robinson has struggled out of the gate this season, the hope is that the veteran center will eventually capture a rhythm and deliver the kind of impact he had as a reserve for the New York Knicks last season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs, who moved to the top seed in the West after defeating the Lakers on Friday, have removed star guard De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper from the injury. Fox and Harper were questionable entering Friday’s game, with head coach Mitch Johnson saying both stars were close to returning to full health. But a new addition to the injury report is reigning Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson, who is listed as questionable with left knee soreness. The Spurs will remain without forward Tobias Harris, who sustained a calf strain during the preseason.

Can Boston Earn Statement Win?

The Celtics started the season with an 11-2 record and looked like one of the teams to beat in the NBA, especially after wiping out the Philadelphia 76ers in a game earlier this month.

But the Celtics have been slumping as of late thanks to a combination of inconsistent play, inexplicably bad third quarters and poor 3-point shooting. It is safe to say that none of that will slide Sunday against the Spurs, who are 8-3 at Frost Bank Center this season.

After the Celtics’ deflating one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Mazzulla couldn’t do anything but look in the mirror. Of course, Boston’s poor stretch isn’t solely a reflection of the head coach, but in sports, the head man standing on the sideline is typically the first to catch the blame when things aren’t going well.

Despite all the recent turmoil, with the Celtics dropping to dead last in the league in offensive efficiency over the last six games, the team is still 12-7 on the season and just 0.5 games behind the No. 2 seed Hawks.





