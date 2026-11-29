The Boston Celtics rank a concerning 29th in points in the paint and 28th in drives per game — offensive metrics that show they are struggling with dribble penetration and continue to rely too much on the three-ball.

A big issue for Boston has been Jayson Tatum’s inability to beat his primary defender off the dribble — a flaw highlighted by Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady — alongside the ongoing struggles of guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

Amid their struggles, several analysts and insiders have urged Boston to trade for a dribble-penetrating guard, earmarking Orlando Magic’s Anthony Black, Toronto Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley and Indiana Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard as potential Celtics trade targets. New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray has also surfaced as a possibility after recently requesting a trade out of a losing situation.

Should the Celtics pursue the former All-Star?

Celtics Trade Target: Dejounte Murray?

In a recent Q&A, Celtics insider Brian Robb quickly shut down the idea that Murray — a tall, two-way guard who can create his own shot and facilitate out of the paint — is the missing piece Joe Mazzulla’s team needs.

“The Celtics backcourt has been struggling this year but it’s hard to envision Dejounte Murray being the answer,” Robb wrote on Masslive.com.

“He’s got an unreliable 3-point shot as it is and is coming off an Achilles tear at age 30, which makes his durability this year far from a sure thing,” continued the Celtics writer.

“Throw in a $32.7 million salary and it’s hard to find a way to get him on this roster. He’s not an upgrade over Derrick White or Payton Pritchard so I can’t really envision fitting him into this roster given his price tag.”

Building on Robb’s point, Murray — a former All-Star and All-Defensive selection — hasn’t looked like a $30M+ player in New Orleans. After averaging 21.5 points, 6.3 assists and 2.2 made threes in Atlanta, his scoring has dipped to 16.6 points per game with the Pelicans as his perimeter shot has cratered. Hampered by severe injuries across three seasons in New Orleans, he has shot a dismal 30% from deep.

And his ability to break down a defense — previously his strong suit — has also been missing in New Orleans. This season, his 9.4 drives per game rank 74th in the league, ironically trailing Celtics players Payton Pritchard (10.6) and Jayson Tatum (13.4).

Jayson Tatum’s Struggles Raise Alarms

While Murray is clearly not the answer, the Celtics still need to address their backcourt issues. However, Tracy McGrady believes Boston’s real problem starts with Jayson Tatum. Earlier this week, McGrady suggested that Tatum’s struggles to get to the rim have forced him to settle for too many out-of-rhythm “bailout shots.”

“I just think it looks like a struggle for him,” McGrady said of Tatum’s game.

“And if this continues to look that way, where he can’t get by his primary defender, and he’s settling for that outside shot or settling for that three, then Boston is not going anywhere because they need him to be efficient,” added the Hall of Famer.

Amid ongoing Celtics trade rumors, Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney recently reported that Boston has no plans to make a big splash, opting instead to stay under the luxury tax.

“It would be a shock if players like Derrick White or even Sam Hauser hit the market,” the NBA insider wrote of Celtics’ plans ahead of the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline.