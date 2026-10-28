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Cavaliers Watch Ty Jerome, Darius Garland While Counting On James Harden

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 26: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates scoring during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are apparently a point guard factory.

Two of the NBA’s best point guards so far this season were recent members — teammates even — with the Cavs. It’s just that neither of them play for the Cavs anymore.

Ty Jerome now suits up for the Memphis Grizzlies and is on an incredible scoring pace early in the year.

Darius Garland is hooping for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cavs’ point guard is now the other side of that Garland trade, James Harden — not a bad guy to have at all, but not off to the start to this season that Jerome and Garland are on.

Ty Jerome Stats

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Ty Jerome #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jerome only played 15 games last season with the Grizzlies in his first year there due to injuries. He had departed the Cavs in free agency.

He quickly fired a strong opening salvo this year when he dropped 45 in the Grizzlies’ season opener.

Jerome has kept it rolling. Through four games, he’s averaging 29.8 points per game.

Jerome is shooting 50.6% from the floor, 37.0% from 3 and 87.9% from the foul line.

He’s also averaging 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies have been a pleasant early surprise thanks to their rising star at point guard.

Darius Garland Stats

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Darius Garland #10 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Intuit Dome on October 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Garland was shipped out last season as the Cavs went with a win-now move to acquire Harden from the Clippers.

So far through three games this season, Garland is averaging 24.0 points per game.

He’s also dishing out 7.0 assists per contest as the Clippers try to discover their new identity in an era past Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

James Harden Stats

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 26: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old Harden hasn’t gotten off to as fast a start.

Through three games, he’s averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, but it’s the shooting numbers that are a bit of a concern.

He’s below his career averages in all three with 35.1% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the foul line.

The Cavs will be hoping to ride their momentum from an OT win over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week to get their season going in the right direction. They’ll just be doing it while two of their former point guards shine elsewhere.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Cavaliers Watch Ty Jerome, Darius Garland While Counting On James Harden

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