Cavaliers Watch Ty Jerome, Darius Garland While Counting On James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers are apparently a point guard factory.

Two of the NBA’s best point guards so far this season were recent members — teammates even — with the Cavs. It’s just that neither of them play for the Cavs anymore.

Ty Jerome now suits up for the Memphis Grizzlies and is on an incredible scoring pace early in the year.

Darius Garland is hooping for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cavs’ point guard is now the other side of that Garland trade, James Harden — not a bad guy to have at all, but not off to the start to this season that Jerome and Garland are on.

Ty Jerome Stats

Jerome only played 15 games last season with the Grizzlies in his first year there due to injuries. He had departed the Cavs in free agency.

He quickly fired a strong opening salvo this year when he dropped 45 in the Grizzlies’ season opener.

Jerome has kept it rolling. Through four games, he’s averaging 29.8 points per game.

Jerome is shooting 50.6% from the floor, 37.0% from 3 and 87.9% from the foul line.

He’s also averaging 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies have been a pleasant early surprise thanks to their rising star at point guard.

Darius Garland Stats

Garland was shipped out last season as the Cavs went with a win-now move to acquire Harden from the Clippers.

So far through three games this season, Garland is averaging 24.0 points per game.

He’s also dishing out 7.0 assists per contest as the Clippers try to discover their new identity in an era past Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

James Harden Stats

The 37-year-old Harden hasn’t gotten off to as fast a start.

Through three games, he’s averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, but it’s the shooting numbers that are a bit of a concern.

He’s below his career averages in all three with 35.1% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the foul line.

The Cavs will be hoping to ride their momentum from an OT win over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week to get their season going in the right direction. They’ll just be doing it while two of their former point guards shine elsewhere.