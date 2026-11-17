After an Eastern Conference Finals bid in 2026, the Cleveland Cavaliers have begun the new campaign looking nothing like last season. With an 8-7 record, the Cavs look far from a conference contender.

This questionable start has left the Cavaliers’ future uncertain, especially for head coach Kenny Atkinson. Could he be holding the team back from its true potential?

Atkinson remains on the NBA head coach hot seat. However, it doesn’t appear Cleveland has a quick fix if it moves on from him.

Firing Kenny Atkinson Not an Option Because ‘There’s Nobody on Hand to Promote’

It’s safe to say the Cavaliers have a lot more to show than their record suggests. The hardest part has been beating other winning teams. So far this season, Cleveland is 4-7 against teams at or above .500.

So can getting rid of Kenny Atkinson be the next viable option for the franchise? The Athletic’s John Hollinger revealed that it isn’t a realistic move to fire the head coach midseason.

“Plugged-in league sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss team strategy, told The Athletic that a coaching change was unlikely unless things went badly off the rails, for one simple reason: There’s nobody on hand to promote,” the insider wrote. “Atkinson has one of the league’s least-experienced staffs right now, so the fire-the-coach-and-promote-his-top-assistant routine doesn’t seem like a viable route.”

Hollinger added that Jordan Ott would have been the out Cleveland could have leaned on. Ott is now in his second season as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

The Struggling Start to James Harden and Peyton Watson’s Season

Over the past nine months, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made two significant moves to build around their roster. The goal: an NBA Championship.

Trading for James Harden at last season’s deadline and Peyton Watson in restricted free agency set the Cavaliers up with one of the most impressive rosters in the NBA. The new-look additions haven’t panned out as nicely as fans have hoped.

Harden, 37, still hasn’t found a scoring groove. Through 14 games, Harden is averaging 16.4 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting from the field.

Watson, 24, is averaging 10.7 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field and 23.1 percent from three. Cleveland hoped he would continue to improve from his breakout season with the Nuggets in 2025-26.

This is still a work in progress.

2026 second-round pick Meleek Thomas is the Cavs’ fourth-leading scorer (13.3 points per game) so far this season. Thomas is having a better scoring season than Peyton Watson.

Meanwhile, 2025 second-round pick Tyrese Proctor is coming off a 14-point triple-double in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 14.

These notes, mixed with Evan Mobley being sidelined for at least another week, have almost forced Kenny Atkinson to give Thomas and Proctor more playing time.