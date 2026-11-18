On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Memphis Grizzlies as part of their four-game homestand.

The Cavaliers have won the first two games of the homestand after going 1-3 in their recent road trip.

They are starting to gain some momentum amid their run of inconsistencies, especially on the defensive end.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers have issued their injury report for Wednesday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Six players are on the report, with three players listed as questionable, two are ruled out and one is tagged as doubtful.

Here is the Cavaliers’ injury report vs. Memphis:

Evan Mobley – Out (Sprained Left Great Toe)

Peyton Watson – Questionable (Contusion of Lower Back)

Jaylon Tyson – Doubtful (Injury Management of Left Ankle)

Sam Merrill – Questionable (Injury Management of Right Elbow)

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – Out (Stress Reaction of Lower Back)

Ernest Udeh Jr. – Out (NBA G League – Two-Way Contract

Details of Cavaliers Injury Report

Evan Mobley will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained left toe. He suffered the injury last week against the New York Knicks. He recently underwent an MRI and was ruled out for seven to 10 days.

Peyton Watson has been struggling to find his footing with his new team, and injuries don’t help. Watson has already dealt with several minor injuries, though he was cleared to play in their previous game against the Chicago Bulls.

But if Watson isn’t cleared to play, Tyrese Proctor has already stepped up. Mario Hezonja and Meleek Thomas could also get extra minutes.

Jaylon Tyson missed Monday’s game against the Bulls and is in danger of sitting out another game. He suffered the injury early in the season, though he has played in three straight games before Monday.

Sam Merrill has not played in the Cavaliers’ last six games. He could return against Memphis as long as he gets cleared before tip-off.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin has yet to make his season debut and has no timetable for his return, while Ernest Udeh Jr. is currently assigned to the G League. Udeh is on a two-way deal, so he will go back and forth between the NBA and the G League.