Where is Lonzo Ball? Why Oldest Ball Brother Isn’t Playing in NBA Right Now

The NBA world will watch LaMelo Ball play with a new team in the 2026-27 NBA season as he and his tattoos suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the meantime, the oldest Ball brother, Lonzo, is still lingering out there hoping to keep hooping.

Each time one of the Ball brothers takes the court, the others come to mind.

LiAngelo has moved on to a rap career, and he was always the least-talented hooper of LaVar’s three children.

Lonzo was the leader, though, the first to do everything as the eldest bro.

And while Lonzo has battled injuries, he has also been in the NBA a long time. It’s a bit weird not to see him on the court at the moment.

Where is Lonzo Ball?

Lonzo Ball is currently a free agent.

He has been available to be signed since February.

He began the 2025-26 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 35 games, he averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The Cavs then traded him to the Jazz before the deadline, but Utah didn’t plan on playing Ball. He was just in the contract as salary to be moved, and the Jazz waived him.

Ball didn’t sign a new contract for the rest of the 2025-26 season, instead lingering in free agency while the basketball world went on without him.

Lonzo is still outspoken on his podcast, and it seems like he’d still have some interest in playing. But for now, he’s available.

Is Lonzo Ball Retired?

Lonzo Ball has not retired.

He specifically pushed back against any such rumors in September.

Lonzo posted this on his X account:

I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call… NBA season long 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) September 23, 2026

Lonzo does touch on a key point there — the NBA season lasts for a long time.

A veteran guard like Ball could be an ideal replacement option at some point if a key player gets hurt.

Like if the Miami Heat were to lose Klay Thompson to injury, could they call Lonzo? Or if the Minnesota Timberwolves lost LaMelo to injury, would they call his big brother?

It’s clear that Lonzo isn’t the player he once was, but he also has tons of basketball know-how and still a lot of natural talent. He also brings great size for the guard position.

There’s plenty of reason to believe Ball can make it back to the NBA, but at least as the new season gets underway, the league is going on without Lonzo.