The Story Behind LaMelo Ball’s Tattoos

A whole new fanbase is going to get a look at LaMelo Ball’s tattoos this season.

The Charlotte Hornets made the bold move to trade Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason.

For Charlotte, it was a chance to reset their team-building around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

For the Timberwolves, it was a chance to give Anthony Edwards a brilliant backcourt running mate.

This running mate just so happens to come with a ton of ink.

The tattoos don’t impact Ball’s game. He’s an incredible playmaker regardless of what he does or doesn’t have drawn on his body.

But they do create quite the intrigue. Lots of NBA players have tattoos, but few are as inked up as Ball.

What Are LaMelo Ball’s Tattoos?

Ball has a ton of tattoos, but maybe the most well-appreciated is his huge back piece.

Across the top, it spells out “RARE ONE.” It also features a UFO appearing to beam down an alien, and beneath it includes “1 OF 1.” You can see this tattoo at this Instagram link.

Clearly, Ball is embracing his individuality — something that his father would’ve instilled in him from an early age.

Across LaMelo’s chest, he has been inked up with a bunch of spiritual imagery.

At the base of his neck, he has a tattoo of a cross. The words “God’s Soldier” have been inked beneath that.

He also features the number ‘1’ with angel wings coming out of it and a halo above it. That No. 1 is LaMelo’s jersey number.

Below that angelic 1 are the words, “Chosen One.”

It’s then impossible to miss Ball’s colorful arm sleeves, one of which is pictured atop this article.

The arms feature some more spiritual imagery and a lot of intricate details. The word “BE” is on his right arm, with “YOU” on his left arm.

There are also skulls and planets and aliens throughout Ball’s arm sleeves, too.

What do LaMelo’s Tattoos Mean?

It’s hard to break all the tattoos down to one individual meaning because there are so many of them.

Most of them speak to the fact that Ball is an individual. He sees himself, as one of the tattoos says, as one of one. He feels like there’s no one else like him.

Ball also has a lot of faith-driven imagery throughout his tattoos, and while not a lot is known about Ball’s religion, it speaks to a belief system that he values.

What Do LaMelo’s Tattoos Cost?

The main reported cost out there is what the back piece cost: $20,000.

Complex reported that figure, and the rest of the ink must add up to quite the price, as well.

Why Does LaMelo Have So Many Tattoos?

Ball seems to be doing his best to express himself through his ink.

He isn’t shy about speaking his mind, either, but the tattoos are a constant reminder for others of who Ball believes himself to be.

Not everyone loves such a permanent ink on their skin, but Ball has clearly embraced it as an artful way to show the world who he is.