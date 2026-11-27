Former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher has finally opened up about getting traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the Dallas Mavericks last summer. Risacher was acquired by the Mavericks as part of a three-team deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking to Maxime Aubin of L’Equipe, Risacher was asked about his thoughts on the Hawks’ decision to part ways with him after just two seasons. He was shocked by the trade because the team was telling him their plans for him a few days before he was sent to Dallas.

“They had told me it was important to come (to Las Vegas for the Summer League), that they were counting on me, and I had heard that internally, they still believed in me for the future, even if I wasn’t playing at the end of the season,” Risacher said. “Two or three days later, I was back in France, my agent called me and said, ‘Pack your bags, you’ve been traded to Dallas.’ So, it was a big surprise.”

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In two seasons with the Hawks, Risacher averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He lost his spot in the rotation late in the regular season and barely played in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks.

The Hawks acquired Lu Dort from the Thunder and Ryan Nembhard from the Mavericks in exchange for Risacher and a protected second-round pick.

Risacher also realized the business side of the NBA based on how the Hawks treated him. They were telling him the things he wanted to hear, but they were already negotiating a trade involving him.

Zaccharie Risacher Happy in Dallas

In the same interview with L’Equipe, Zaccharie Risacher has raved about his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. Risacher has nothing but great things to say about the franchise and how transparent they are with him.

“What I’m noticing here is that everything that’s been said is being done,” Risacher said. “For now, I’ve been told that we’re going to build step by step, gradually adding a lot of skills.”

The Mavericks plan to improve Risacher’s shooting and defense. They also want him to become a playmaker on a pick-and-roll, where he sets the screen and makes plays in the mid-range.

In 18 games so far this season, Risacher is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

Dusty May’s New Role for Risacher

According to Dallin Ballard of Gameday Dallas, new Mavs head coach Dusty May has used Zaccharie Risacher to create chaos on the defensive end.

“Dusty May has found the perfect spot for Risacher, letting him run wild rather than forcing him into a role he does not fit,” Ballard wrote. “He averages 2.9 deflections per game, a number that ranks second on the team behind only Cooper Flagg.”

As for his offense, Risacher has been better in transition, using his quickness, length and athleticism.