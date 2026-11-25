The Dallas Mavericks are laser-focused on the Cooper Flagg era, and rightfully so.

Flagg is a No. 1 pick, who showed much promise in his rookie campaign and is carrying that momentum into his second season. He is averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.3 rebounds on 47.8% shooting in 17 games.

Because Flagg is already proving to be a franchise cornerstone, the non-youthful players on the roster could be expendable for the right price. This likely includes All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and star forward P.J. Washington. The latter of the two is emerging as a trade target for a historic franchise.

Mavericks Star P.J. Washington Named Trade Target for Los Angeles Lakers

Bleacher Report named Washington as one of many trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers, and it makes perfect sense why.

If any position group on the Lakers’ roster can be qualified as “weak,” it’s the forward room. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are secure as the starting guards for Los Angeles while Walker Kessler is the center of the present and future. As for the wings, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, and Jarred Vanderblit split the minutes.

Trading for Washington would give Los Angeles a fourth star-level starter. He is averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1. blocks on 42.9% shooting and 36.1% shooting from three-point range in 16 appearances. He is a reliable, two-way player capable of playing 0ff the ball for the majority of games while Doncic and Reaves draw most of the attention from opposing defenses.

It’s worth noting Washington is in the first season of a four-year, $88 million contract, so the Lakers would be committing to him for an extended period of time.

The Lakers should think twice before acquiring Washington, or any other player for that matter. Los Angeles is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 15-3, so it may not be in the front office’s best interest to shake up the roster in a major way. Doncic is leading one of the best teams in the league while recording historic statistics.

Why fix what isn’t broken?

Well, there is still a few months until February’s trade deadline, so it is entirely possible the Lakers regress in that time period. However, if they continue performing at a championship-caliber, L.A. needs to avoid trading for Washington, or any other major move.