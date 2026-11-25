The Dallas Mavericks are on a four-game win streak currently. During the streak, Cooper Flagg is averaging 26.8 points, 5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.8% from the field and 45.5% from three. During Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Flagg had 24 points. According to Underdog NBA, those 24 points helped him pass Kevin Durant for third-most 20-point games by a teenager.

Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Surpasses Kevin Durant

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 24: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on November 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

Anytime an NBA players name is mentioned with the likes of Durant it’s a special thing. Cooper Flagg has surpassed him for the most 20-point games ever by a teenager. This shows how good Flagg has been since entering the league just a year ago. He has played like a 10-year veteran and has high confidence. Durant is widely considered one of the best offensive players that we have ever seen, so for Flagg to pass him in a scoring feat is amazing.

Flagg just keeps putting himself in conversations with some of the greatest NBA players ever. He has been showing a well-rounded offensive game and improvement from everywhere. His three-point shooting started a little poorly this season, but has since improved. He has impressed since day one, and now passing Durant on a scoring list shows how good he is.

Cooper Flagg’s Consistency Continues to Impress

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 24: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Ball Arena on November 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

Flagg has been the Mavericks’ most consistent player since joining them last season. He has been a tough cover for opposing teams to deal with. What makes him even more dangerous is his ability to do everything on the floor. His shooting has looked shaky at times, but he is improving that part of his game. For instance, during the Mavericks’ win streak, Flagg is shooting 45.5% from three. He continues to be their most consistent player and also continues to impress with his scoring ability.

Passing Kevin Durant on a scoring list is an incredible thing for the second-year player Flagg. He keeps putting his name next to great players with his performances and continues to impress everyone. Flagg has been amazing since entering the league, and he keeps proving to everyone why he was undoubtedly the number one pick.