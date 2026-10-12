Dallas Mavericks Give Clear Verdict On Kyrie Irving’s Future Amid Trade Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks have made their stance clear on veteran star Kyrie Irving’s future amid league-wide trade rumors.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Mavericks president Masai Ujiri plans to keep Irving on the roster this season despite interest from other teams.

That means the Mavericks are committing to a one-two punch headlined by Irving and sophomore star Cooper Flagg, last season’s Rookie of the Year, for at least this season.

“Ujiri has made it clear that the franchise is committed to keeping Irving with Flagg, who is 15 years younger than the star point guard,” Windhorst reported. “Rival front offices question whether Dallas can stick to that plan with roster holes elsewhere and the two stars on different career timelines.”

Kyrie Irving Return For The Dallas Mavericks

Irving made his official return to the court on Sunday, playing in a preseason game for the Mavericks against the Houston Rockets in Macao, China.

In 22 minutes of action, Irving led the Mavericks with 17 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds, shooting 6-of-13 from the field, including two three-pointers, in a 132-115 win over the Kevin Durant-led Rockets.

Irving suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee on March 3, 2025, causing him to miss 586 days or about 19 months, including the entirety of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

According to previous reports, rival NBA teams are aggressively monitoring Irving as a high-profile trade candidate leading up to the February 11, 2027 trade deadline.

Rival executives are skeptical that the 34-year-old guard will finish the 2026-2027 season with a rebuilding Dallas franchise that is pivoting its focus toward 20-year-old Flagg.

Kyrie Irving’s Role In Cooper Flagg’s Development With The Mavericks

Kyrie Irving once helped Luka Doncic understand the magnitude of playing in big moments with the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, he is expected to help in Flagg’s intention to unlash his full potential in the NBA.

“Your talent only gets you so far; being remembered for your work ethic and how you treated people and also that championship mindset you came in with every day, that’s what people hold on to,” Irving said in Windhorst’s report

“For me as a peer, but also as a brother, I look at him as someone that has a world of potential, but also still needs a lot of guidance just like we all do in basketball, a lot of teaching, a lot of knowledge being passed.”

Flagg put together a historic debut campaign for the Mavericks, capturing the 2025-2026 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The 2025 NBA Draft’s top pick started all 70 regular-season games he played, averaging an impressive 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.

Flagg became the first rookie since Michael Jordan in the 1984-1985 season to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. His scoring versatility was punctuated by a record-breaking 51-point performance against the Orlando Magic, making him the youngest player in NBA history to reach the 50-point milestone.

Now, he will be teammates with Irving, a one-time NBA champion who has played with some of the greatest players in this generation such as LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Kevin Durant.