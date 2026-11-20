Looking to avenge an earlier road loss and build momentum in NBA Cup group play, the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena on Friday night.

Denver (8-5) enters fresh off a gritty 105-101 comeback victory over Boston on Wednesday, while third-place Houston (12-4) arrives in Colorado dealing with serious uncertainty at center. With the Rockets already claiming a 110-100 win in Houston on November 9, Friday’s rematch gives the Denver Nuggets a prime opportunity to even the season series on their home floor.

How Nikola Jokic and Denver’s Offense Can Exploit Houston’s Frontcourt Injuries

The biggest storyline shaping tonight’s matchup sits in the middle of the paint. Houston’s top playmaker and interior anchor, Alperen Şengün (21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 54.5% shooting), is listed as questionable with a left eye corneal abrasion after getting poked in the eye during Wednesday’s win over Indiana. Backup center Steven Adams is also questionable with a right quadriceps contusion, while Clint Capela remains out with a sprained right ankle.

If Şengün is either sidelined or limited, Nikola Jokic will have a clear runway to dictate the tempo at both ends. Jokic is averaging 24.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field, and he posted 25 points in the first meeting even with Şengün healthy. Should Houston be forced to lean on Jabari Smith Jr. (15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds) and two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe at the five, Denver’s half-court post actions and offensive rebounding should generate far cleaner looks around the rim.

Perimeter efficiency will be equally crucial for head coach David Adelman’s squad. The Denver Nuggets rank 28th in the NBA in three-pointers made at just 10.4 per game, making Jamal Murray’s hot shooting essential. Averaging a team-high 25.7 points and 5.7 assists while hitting 3.3 threes per outing at a 46.2% clip—including a 38-point outburst against Houston earlier this month—Murray will need to keep stretching a Rockets defense that holds opponents to 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Where Houston’s Perimeter Firepower Threatens Denver

Even if its center rotation is compromised, the Houston Rockets bring the NBA’s second-best offensive rating (122.0) and fifth-highest scoring attack (117.9 points per game) into Ball Arena. Houston also owns the league’s seventh-stingiest scoring defense at 109.2 points allowed per contest.

Without Şengün running the hub, Kevin Durant (21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists on 40.6% three-point shooting) becomes an even larger focal point after torched Denver for 23 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in their first meeting. Guard Fred VanVleet (13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 39.8% from deep) and Smith Jr. (38.8% from three) fuel a Rockets perimeter attack that ranks third in the NBA in three-point accuracy at 38.2%—a direct threat against a Denver defense allowing 14.0 made triples per game.

Athletic wing Amen Thompson (15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds on 53.6% shooting) also poses transition problems for a Nuggets team playing at the NBA’s 26th-slowest pace. Only guard Julian Strawther (knee) is sidelined for Denver, leaving Christian Braun (12.8 points, 2.2 steals) and veteran reserve DeMar DeRozan available to match Houston’s wing depth.

What Will Decide Friday’s Western Conference Showdown

Style of play and interior control will determine whether Denver evens the season series. If the Denver Nuggets slow the pace, win the rebounding battle against a banged-up Houston frontcourt, and get complementary perimeter scoring from Braun and Cameron Johnson alongside Jokic and Murray, Denver will be well-positioned to defend home court. Conversely, if Houston turns live-ball turnovers into transition points and knocks down open threes at its season-long 38.2% pace, the Rockets can leave Ball Arena with a 2-0 advantage in the season series.