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Nuggets’ Mexico City Trip Takes Troubling Turn With Nikola Jokic Among 6 Questionable

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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 05: Nikola Jokic #15 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets talk during the third quarter of Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on May 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets handled their business against the Indiana Pacers in Mexico City, but getting to their next game became a much bigger problem. Aircraft issues disrupted Denver’s departure after Saturday’s victory, turning a scheduled trip to Houston into an exhausting travel ordeal. Now, the uncertainty extends beyond the flight itinerary and onto the injury report.

Denver could head into Monday’s game against Houston without several familiar faces. All five starters, including Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun, are questionable. DeMar DeRozan is on that list, too, leaving the Nuggets waiting to see how much of their regular rotation can suit up.

According to reporting from The Denver Gazette, citing Altitude Sports broadcaster Katy Winge, the team reportedly eventually departed Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. The flight delay ended, but the disruption to their preparation did not disappear with it.

Nuggets’ Travel Problems Complicate Rockets Preparation

Denver reached the airport Saturday night but remained aboard its aircraft into the early hours of Sunday before returning to a hotel. ESPN reported that the Nuggets canceled Monday’s shootaround following the travel problems. What should have been recovery time instead became hours of waiting and uncertainty.

Denver Nuggets v Indiana Pacers
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 07: Jamal Murray #27 of Denver Nuggets takes a rebound during the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers as part of the NBA Mexico City Game 2026 at Arena CDMX on November 07, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

That does not mean the plane issues caused every injury on Denver’s report. Jokic is listed with a right elbow sprain, while Murray has a left shin contusion. Gordon and Johnson carry lower-body injury management designations, Braun has a calf contusion and illness, and DeRozan is dealing with back spasms.

Questionable also does not mean those players have been ruled out. Their final availability will determine how dramatically Denver must adjust. Until those decisions arrive, treating the report as confirmation of mass absences would get ahead of the facts.

Nikola Jokic’s Status Creates Denver’s Biggest Question

The larger concern is how much Denver can reasonably ask of its core after such an unsettled night. Even if the starters play, the Nuggets will enter with their preparation altered. Availability and readiness are related questions, but they are not identical.

If Jokic or Murray sits, Denver would need different answers for initiating its offense. If several starters are unavailable, the challenge becomes broader than replacing one scorer. The coaching staff would have to redistribute ball-handling, defensive assignments and minutes throughout the lineup.

Denver won the basketball game in Mexico City. The challenge now is keeping the trip’s aftermath from following the Nuggets onto the floor in Houston.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Nuggets’ Mexico City Trip Takes Troubling Turn With Nikola Jokic Among 6 Questionable

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