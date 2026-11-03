Warriors Proposed To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For NBA’s Best Rebounder

The Golden State Warriors lack frontcourt depth, and the absence of Kristaps Porzingis to begin the year has been a big hit for the team hoping to stay competitive in the final seasons left in the Stephen Curry era.
The Warriors are reportedly exploring a Porzingis trade, and with that, a few replacement options have emerged as names the team could go after to capitalize on the time left they have with Curry.
With that, one big man in particular who remains a top Warriors trade target is Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, and in a new proposal, Golden State takes a big risk to add the center, who is not happy playing for his current team, to land a solid Porzingis replacement.
Warriors Domantas Sabonis Trade Idea
Writing for Bleacher Report amid Golden State’s need to upgrade the frontcourt and add a Porzingis replacement, Andy Bailey offered up a Warriors trade proposal that sees the team add Sabonis from the Kings.
Here’s his trade idea:
Golden State Warriors Receive: Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings Receive: Draymond Green (trade-eligible on December 15), Kristaps Porziņģis, Will Richard and a top-four protected 2032 first-round pick
“The Golden State Warriors’ better-than-expected start makes a Draymond Green trade harder to imagine, but they look like a near-ideal landing spot for Sabonis, and they simply can’t get him without including Green or Jimmy Butler,” he wrote. “The more logical approach, assuming the Warriors really want to chase one more title with Stephen Curry, is to pair Green’s salary with the Kristaps Porziņģis contract, which was essentially designed to be a human trade exception.”
Moving Green might be difficult for the Warriors, but as seen with his recent ejection, there’s clearly still some major holes in his game, as he isn’t the same type of player he was during the team’s dynasty run a decade ago.
Sabonis is also reportedly frustrated in Sacramento right now, and if he is available in a trade for a team like Golden State, he could be a huge upgrade, especially with Porzingis still out.
“Sabonis would be a dramatic upgrade over Green in scoring and rebounding. He’s at least as good a passer (though maybe not quite as good a creator). And it’s easy to imagine the fit between him and Yaxel Lendeborg. Curry’s off-ball movement around either (or both) of those interior hubs would be nearly impossible to stop,” Bailey added.
“It’s maybe a harder sell on the other side of the deal. Neither vet seems like a longterm option for Sacramento, but Green’s deal is expiring and Porziņģis’ is only guaranteed for $3 million. They represent an opportunity for flexibility, while Sabonis’ deal is guaranteed for $48.6 million next season.”
A Warriors trade proposal like this one, though risky, could be the franchise’s best option to move on from Porzingis while staying competitive after going on a hot streak to begin the 2026-27 season.
Why Golden State Lands A Kristaps Porzingis Replacement
As mentioned, the Warriors are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading Porzingis, as he remains out indefinitely with the POTS illness he picked up a few years ago, and has yet to spend pretty much any time with the team.
“Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who is now seriously contemplating his future in basketball as he deals with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania wrote in a post on X.
“Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million extension with the team in June, but only $3 million of the $20 million in the second season is guaranteed, essentially making it an expiring contract. The front office strategically designed the extension without a raise between the two seasons, keeping him immediately trade-eligible instead of needing to wait until mid-December,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote in subsequent reporting.
With that, Sabonis becomes a very realistic replacement option. He isn’t the same caliber player he was a few seasons ago, but remains an offensive hub who could help the Warriors stay competitive over the next few seasons. The center’s scoring numbers are down, but he is averaging a league-leading 14.6 rebounds, along with 6.9 assists, while shooting 71.2% so far this year.
His trade value might be low right now, and though the Warriors would have to give up Green in a trade to match salaries, this could be the one final risk Golden State takes to give Curry another shot at leading the team to a fifth title.
Just a trade idea, but perhaps one the Warriors should entertain, as Porzingis remains out, and there’s no timeline for when or if he’ll ever play in the Bay Area again.
Warriors Proposed To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For NBA’s Best Rebounder