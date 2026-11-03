Golden State Warriors Forward Feels ‘Spoiled’ Playing With Stephen Curry

On Monday, Steph Curry put on a show again to lead the Golden State Warriors to their fifth win in a row.

The Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena as part of their current six-game homestand. Curry finished with 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists as Golden State completed the 17-point comeback to earn the 116-113 win.

Brandin Podziemski contributed 20 points, while Charles Bassey had a career night, putting up 19 points and eight rebounds. Yaxel Lendeborg scored 16 points despite foul trouble, with Georges Niang scoring 13 points off the bench.

Golden State Warriors Forward Feeling Spoiled Playing With Steph Curry

Speaking to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area after Monday’s victory, Golden State Warriors forward Georges Niang was asked about his thoughts on playing alongside Steph Curry.

Niang called himself spoiled, explaining how special it is to be on the same court as one of the greatest players of all time.

“I mean, Steph is amazing,” Niang said. “I’ve had the utmost respect playing against him, and now that I get to see it every single night, I’m like, ‘God!’ I’m spoiled in the basketball world because it is a real treat to go out there and just lean on a guy that’s just going to take you home, and he doesn’t even have to say it. He just leads by his actions. … He’ll do anything to win, and that’s what you want from your top guy.”

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Niang signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in the offseason after missing all of last season because of injury. It was a partially guaranteed contract, but he still earned a spot in Steve Kerr’s rotation.

The 33-year-old veteran came in at a much-needed time for Golden State. Kristaps Porzingis failed to make it to training camp, and his future with the franchise is up in the air.

Nevertheless, Curry’s brilliance has the Warriors opening the first two weeks of the season with a 5-3 record.

Steph Curry Playing Great at 38

At the age of 38 years old, Steph Curry is playing like an MVP early in the season. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals, with shooting splits of 47/43/98.

It’s an absurd campaign for Curry already, passing Karl Malone for most points through the first games of the season by a 37-year-old player or older with 180 points. Malone’s record was 169 points during the 2000-01 season.

Curry is also on pace to average the most points by a point guard aged 38 or older.