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Warriors Center Charles Bassey Calls Scuffles ‘Fake Toughness’

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Golden State Warriors Media Day
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey got honest about on-court scuffles in the NBA after experiencing several ones in their game against the Phoenix Suns. 

Bassey called the scuffles a showcase of “fake toughness,” saying that he prioritized getting his head back in the game rather than focusing on proving a point in an on-court fight. 

“To be honest, man, you know I play hard. I’m always going to be there for my teammate. And of course, when stuff is going like that, you just still got to stay composed, man. You still got to stay composed, stay in the game, don’t let all this stuff get out the game,” he said. 

“Sometimes, it’s fake toughness, you know, and I just got to make sure I’m in the game. Stay in the game and step on my team and just compose myself every time when that stuff is going on. So, like I said, man, me and Green got to it, man. But, I mean, just staying composed and just going to the next play, next play mentality. Just next play… It’s all fake toughness, man. It’s all fake toughness. It’s all fake toughness. You’re not doing that outside. It’s all fake toughness, man.” 

Warriors’ Scuffles Against the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors looks to shoot over Oso Ighodaro #11 and Miles Bridges #22 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The primary flashpoint of the game against the Suns erupted early in the third quarter when Green, after being knocked to the court, retaliated by wrapping up 7-foot-1 Suns center Khaman Maluach in a bear hug and executing a “throwdown” to the floor. 

Phoenix forward and long-time rival Dillon Brooks immediately sprinted from the top of the key to confront Green, resulting in a chaotic, jersey-grabbing shoving match where Green shoved his hand near Brooks’ neck.

Green was hit with consecutive technical fouls for both the throwdown and the altercation, triggering an automatic ejection. 

Tempers flared yet again later in the fourth quarter when a physical rebound battle beneath the basket led to a secondary scrum. Bassey kept his arms wrapped around Jalen Green’s head, prompting Miles Bridges to rush in as a physical escalator and shove Bassey, which earned Bridges another technical foul.

Despite it, Stephen Curry’s 34-point performance propelled the Warriors to hold off the Suns for a gritty 116-113 victory. 

Charles Bassey Posts Career-Best Performance vs. the Suns

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors rebounds the ball over Alex Karaban #33 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of the preseason game at Chase Center on October 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez/Getty Images)

Charles Bassey put together a career-best performance for the Golden State Warriors against the Suns. 

Stepping up in the wake of Draymond Green’s third-quarter ejection and Al Horford resting, Bassey played a pivotal role off the bench by recording a career-high 19 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. 

He was efficient around the rim, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and converting 5-of-6 attempts from the free-throw line while posting a +10 plus-minus rating.

This followed a similarly perfect shooting night against the Suns earlier in the season on October 24, where he went 4-for-4 from the field to score 10 points in just 13 minutes.

Bassey plays under a one-year, $2.8 million veteran minimum contract with the Warriors this season. He signed a rest-of-season deal in April 2026 and re-signed in July, after Quinten Post signed an offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He serves as the third-string center for the Warriors this season, but his recent performances could increase his responsibility and minutes for the rest of the regular season.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Warriors Center Charles Bassey Calls Scuffles ‘Fake Toughness’

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