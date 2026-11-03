Warriors Center Charles Bassey Calls Scuffles ‘Fake Toughness’

Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey got honest about on-court scuffles in the NBA after experiencing several ones in their game against the Phoenix Suns.

Bassey called the scuffles a showcase of “fake toughness,” saying that he prioritized getting his head back in the game rather than focusing on proving a point in an on-court fight.

“To be honest, man, you know I play hard. I’m always going to be there for my teammate. And of course, when stuff is going like that, you just still got to stay composed, man. You still got to stay composed, stay in the game, don’t let all this stuff get out the game,” he said.

“Sometimes, it’s fake toughness, you know, and I just got to make sure I’m in the game. Stay in the game and step on my team and just compose myself every time when that stuff is going on. So, like I said, man, me and Green got to it, man. But, I mean, just staying composed and just going to the next play, next play mentality. Just next play… It’s all fake toughness, man. It’s all fake toughness. It’s all fake toughness. You’re not doing that outside. It’s all fake toughness, man.”

Warriors’ Scuffles Against the Phoenix Suns

The primary flashpoint of the game against the Suns erupted early in the third quarter when Green, after being knocked to the court, retaliated by wrapping up 7-foot-1 Suns center Khaman Maluach in a bear hug and executing a “throwdown” to the floor.

Phoenix forward and long-time rival Dillon Brooks immediately sprinted from the top of the key to confront Green, resulting in a chaotic, jersey-grabbing shoving match where Green shoved his hand near Brooks’ neck.

Green was hit with consecutive technical fouls for both the throwdown and the altercation, triggering an automatic ejection.

Tempers flared yet again later in the fourth quarter when a physical rebound battle beneath the basket led to a secondary scrum. Bassey kept his arms wrapped around Jalen Green’s head, prompting Miles Bridges to rush in as a physical escalator and shove Bassey, which earned Bridges another technical foul.

Despite it, Stephen Curry’s 34-point performance propelled the Warriors to hold off the Suns for a gritty 116-113 victory.

Charles Bassey Posts Career-Best Performance vs. the Suns

Charles Bassey put together a career-best performance for the Golden State Warriors against the Suns.

Stepping up in the wake of Draymond Green’s third-quarter ejection and Al Horford resting, Bassey played a pivotal role off the bench by recording a career-high 19 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

He was efficient around the rim, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and converting 5-of-6 attempts from the free-throw line while posting a +10 plus-minus rating.

This followed a similarly perfect shooting night against the Suns earlier in the season on October 24, where he went 4-for-4 from the field to score 10 points in just 13 minutes.

Bassey plays under a one-year, $2.8 million veteran minimum contract with the Warriors this season. He signed a rest-of-season deal in April 2026 and re-signed in July, after Quinten Post signed an offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He serves as the third-string center for the Warriors this season, but his recent performances could increase his responsibility and minutes for the rest of the regular season.