Warriors Lose Former First Round Pick To West Rival

Despite joining the Golden State Warriors over the summer and through the preseason, Dalen Terry has joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to the latest NBA news.

Terry was linked to Golden State over the entire offseason and was with the team during training camp, played in the preseason, and was with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors before he agreed to a new deal to join Oklahoma City.

The 24-year-old was a former first-round pick in 2022, and though he hadn’t appeared in any regular season games for the Warriors so far, he’s since joined the injury-riddled Thunder, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Warriors Lose Dalen Terry To Thunder

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 and Dalen Terry #21 of the Golden State Warriors joke around during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As Charania reported, Oklahoma City has signed Terry after he was with Golden State over the past few months.

“G/F Dalen Terry has agreed on a two-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Terry enters his fifth NBA season after the former No. overall 18 pick spent time in Chicago and Philadelphia, and went to training camp with Golden State last month,” he wrote in a post on X, Tuesday, November 3.

“Terry departs the Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz to provide a wing addition to Oklahoma City. Per ESPN Research, the Thunder became the first team in 50 years to have three starters suffer injuries in the same game — Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace on Oct. 25 — and then all three miss the team’s next 20 games or more.”

Terry departs the Warriors' G League team in Santa Cruz to provide a wing addition to Oklahoma City. Per ESPN Research, the Thunder became the first team in 50 years to have three starters suffer injuries in the same game — Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace on Oct.… https://t.co/pYm05LLYFx— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2026

Terry had previously been on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors, and he played in two preseason games for the team, including one strong performance putting up 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and four steals in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Though he hadn’t seen regular action just yet and was instead spending time with the G League squad, amid Golden State’s injury concerns, there was a chance he could have gotten on the court at some point this year.

However, he now joins the 2025 champions, amid their major health issues to begin the season. The Thunder were previously set to sign Ochai Agbaji, but instead committed to Terry, who wasn’t on a guaranteed contract with the Warriors but was on the G League roster to begin the year.

Former Golden State Player, Now OKC Thunder Wing In The NBA So Far

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Dalen Terry #25 of the Chicago Bulls during warm up before the game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on January 20, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Terry was selected 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, spending the first four seasons of his career there.

During that span, he put up averages of 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 44.3% shooting in 204 total games, including seven starts.

He then joined the Philadelphia 76ers in the middle of last season, putting up 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 43.4 shooting in only 14 games.

As a free agent this past summer, Terry was heavily linked to a Warriors move, and though he signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the franchise, he didn’t make the opening night roster, despite appearing in two preseason games.

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After spending a few weeks with the Santa Cruz Warriors, he most recently signed a two-year contract with the Thunder.

“Terry will almost certainly be looked at to add defense and hustle-play in Oklahoma City. At around 6-foot-7, he has the length and athleticism necessary to play wing in the NBA, with guard skills that have long intrigued scouts and NBA decision-makers,” Derek Parker wrote of the signing. “Terry’s offensive game is likely to hinge on his 3-point shooting. He is a career 31% 3-point shooter, but even with OKC hampered by injury, he’s likely to see relatively improved spacing with the Thunder.”

Terry could have been a reserve player for Golden State should injuries have continued for the team, but with Oklahoma City now out three All-Defensive starters, they grabbed him early in the season.

The Warriors still have decent wing depth, but are now without Terry as he departs to a Western Conference rival.