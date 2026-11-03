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Steve Kerr Praises Warriors Center for Stepping Up After Draymond Green Ejection

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Suns vs. Warriors, Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, Charles Bassey
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors looks to shoot over Oso Ighodaro #11 and Miles Bridges #22 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Early in the third quarter of Monday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green got into a scuffle with Dillon Brooks.

Green was ejected from the game after two consecutive technical fouls. The first one was for throwing Khaman Maluach to the ground, while the second was for his altercation with Brooks, who was also called for a technical foul but wasn’t ejected.

In Green’s absence, Charles Bassey had a career night to help the Warriors get the 116-113 win. Bassey finished with 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench, going 7-for-8 from the field.

Steve Kerr Praises Charles Bassey After Win

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors watches as his team plays the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Ball Arena on October 26, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

In his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr raved about Charles Bassey’s play following Draymond Green’s ejection.

Kerr praised his backup center for stepping up when the Warriors needed him the most. He also pointed out the chemistry between Bassey and Yaxel Lendeborg on offense.

“Bassey was great,” Kerr said. “What a big night for him. The rebounding, the scoring, he and Yaxel have a really good connection in the pick-and-roll game. He gives him a lob threat, and Yaxel sees the floor so well, and he’s so big that he finds him when he’s behind the defense.”

Bassey returned to Golden State in free agency after spending time with the Warriors late last season. He split his time between four teams, playing in five games for Golden State and averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

If Green gets suspended for at least one game, Bassey will likely get the nod as the starting center for their next game.

Green is also having the worst scoring output of his career since his rookie season. His turnovers are up amid changes to Kerr’s offense, which was introduced to limit turnovers.

Charles Bassey Calls Out Suns for ‘Fake Toughness’

Charles Bassey
GettyCharles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89.

In addition to the Draymond Green-Dillon Brooks altercation, things got more heated in the fourth quarter. Charles Bassey was involved in a rebound battle with Jalen Green, followed by Miles Bridges entering the play and escalating the situation.

Bassey called out the Suns in his postgame interview, calling their players for having “fake toughness.”

“Sometimes, it’s fake toughness,” Bassey said. “And I just got to make sure I’m in the game. Stay in the game and step on my team and just compose myself every time when that stuff is going on. … Just staying composed and just going to the next play, next play mentality.”

Bassey added that it’s all fake since players are not going to do the same things they are doing outside the court.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Steve Kerr Praises Warriors Center for Stepping Up After Draymond Green Ejection

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