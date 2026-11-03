Steve Kerr Praises Warriors Center for Stepping Up After Draymond Green Ejection

Early in the third quarter of Monday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green got into a scuffle with Dillon Brooks.

Green was ejected from the game after two consecutive technical fouls. The first one was for throwing Khaman Maluach to the ground, while the second was for his altercation with Brooks, who was also called for a technical foul but wasn’t ejected.

In Green’s absence, Charles Bassey had a career night to help the Warriors get the 116-113 win. Bassey finished with 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench, going 7-for-8 from the field.

Steve Kerr Praises Charles Bassey After Win

In his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr raved about Charles Bassey’s play following Draymond Green’s ejection.

Kerr praised his backup center for stepping up when the Warriors needed him the most. He also pointed out the chemistry between Bassey and Yaxel Lendeborg on offense.

“Bassey was great,” Kerr said. “What a big night for him. The rebounding, the scoring, he and Yaxel have a really good connection in the pick-and-roll game. He gives him a lob threat, and Yaxel sees the floor so well, and he’s so big that he finds him when he’s behind the defense.”

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Bassey returned to Golden State in free agency after spending time with the Warriors late last season. He split his time between four teams, playing in five games for Golden State and averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

If Green gets suspended for at least one game, Bassey will likely get the nod as the starting center for their next game.

Green is also having the worst scoring output of his career since his rookie season. His turnovers are up amid changes to Kerr’s offense, which was introduced to limit turnovers.

Charles Bassey Calls Out Suns for ‘Fake Toughness’

In addition to the Draymond Green-Dillon Brooks altercation, things got more heated in the fourth quarter. Charles Bassey was involved in a rebound battle with Jalen Green, followed by Miles Bridges entering the play and escalating the situation.

Bassey called out the Suns in his postgame interview, calling their players for having “fake toughness.”

“Sometimes, it’s fake toughness,” Bassey said. “And I just got to make sure I’m in the game. Stay in the game and step on my team and just compose myself every time when that stuff is going on. … Just staying composed and just going to the next play, next play mentality.”

Bassey added that it’s all fake since players are not going to do the same things they are doing outside the court.