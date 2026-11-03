Steph Curry Explains How Draymond Green Ejection Helped Warriors Win

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Phoenix Suns to win their fifth straight game after completing a 17-point comeback.

Steph Curry was brilliant once again, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the Warriors’ 116-113 win. Brandin Podziemski had 20 points, while Charles Bassey contributed 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Bassey’s number was called in the second half after Draymond Green was ejected. Green was called for two consecutive technical fouls early in the third quarter for throwing Khaman Maluach to the ground, then putting his hands on Dillon Brooks’ collar.

Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s Ejection

Speaking to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, Steph Curry was asked about his thoughts on Draymond Green being ejected early in the second half.

Curry understood the assignment and explained what Green’s absence meant for the Golden State Warriors during an important part of the game.

“We know what he brings, and he lit a fire underneath us to respond,” Curry said. “Once he goes out, it’s on us to pick up the slack, play competitive basketball with that same toughness. Obviously, I got going, but it was Bassey, (De’Anthony Melton), BP, (Yaxel Lendeborg), everybody. Will Richard, another game where he comes in and is just disruptive on defense, and by committee everybody showed up.”

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Georges Niang was also huge off the bench for Golden State. The veteran forward finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Warriors improved to 5-3 for the season. They have won five in a row and the first three games of their current six-game homestand. They are still scheduled to host the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans before going on a five-game road trip.

Steve Kerr and Dillon Brooks Comment on Draymond Green

In their respective postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks shared their take on Draymond Green’s first ejection of the season.

Kerr had no problem with what happened, calling it players being competitive.

“That’s just the greatest NBA basketball players on earth competing,” Kerr said via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “Nothing serious happened.”

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On the other hand, Brooks was just baffled by Green’s reaction. He was just trying to protect his second-year big man and calm the situation down.

“I was just trying to de-escalate it,” Brooks said. “He was just tweaking all game.”

Green is facing punishment from the NBA. He’s going to be fined, while a suspension isn’t out of the question given his history.

Monday’s ejection was the 23rd of his career, and those were just in the regular season.