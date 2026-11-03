Warriors’ Draymond Green Ejected After Throwing Suns Center to Floor

Draymond Green’s return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup Monday night ended with another ejection, reviving concerns about a disciplinary history that has repeatedly cost his team.

The four-time NBA champion was tossed during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center after throwing center Khaman Maluach to the floor during a play near the basket.

The incident sparked a heated confrontation with Suns forward Dillon Brooks, who also received a technical foul. Green was assessed two technical fouls and automatically ejected.

Draymond Green Ejected After Altercation With Suns Players

The confrontation began during a physical battle for position near the basket.

Green was initially knocked to the floor while battling Maluach, Phoenix’s 7-foot-1 second-year center, for space.

Moments later, Devin Booker delivered a pass to Maluach, who attempted to finish near the rim.

As Maluach went up for the shot, Green wrapped both arms around the center’s waist in a bear hug before throwing him to the court.

Brooks immediately rushed toward Green to confront him over the play.

The exchange escalated when Green grabbed Brooks’ jersey near the neck, prompting players and officials to intervene.

After reviewing the altercation, officials assessed a technical foul to Brooks and two to Green, resulting in the Warriors forward’s automatic ejection.

Brooks remained in the game.

The incident occurred midway through the third quarter, with Phoenix holding an eight-point lead.

Green had returned to Golden State’s starting lineup after sitting out Sunday’s 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for rest.

Draymond Green’s Lengthy Suspension History Resurfaces

Green’s latest ejection adds another chapter to one of the NBA’s most extensive disciplinary histories.

In November 2023, the league suspended Green for five games after he grabbed Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert around the neck during an altercation.

Less than a month later, Green struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, drawing a flagrant 2 foul and another ejection.

The NBA subsequently suspended him indefinitely, citing his repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Green missed 12 games before being reinstated.

He also served a one-game suspension during the 2023 playoffs after stepping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Another consequential suspension came during the 2016 NBA Finals, when Green missed Game 5 against Cleveland after accumulating flagrant foul points following an incident involving LeBron James.

Golden State ultimately lost that series after holding a 3-1 advantage.

According to the Warriors’ official game notes, Green recorded his 23rd career ejection in January 2026, including postseason games.

Warriors Face Another Draymond Green Distraction

Green remains central to coach Steve Kerr’s system because of his defensive intelligence, communication and ability to facilitate the offense.

However, his recurring confrontations have also created problems for the franchise.

Golden State entered Monday riding a four-game winning streak after overcoming an 0-3 start.

The Warriors defeated the Clippers on Sunday behind rookie Yaxel Lendeborg’s 37-point performance, with Green resting.

His return against Phoenix was expected to strengthen Golden State’s defense.

Instead, the Warriors were forced to finish another game without their emotional leader.

Whether Green faces additional discipline remains uncertain.

For Golden State, the challenge is familiar: Harnessing Green’s competitive intensity without allowing it to become another costly distraction.