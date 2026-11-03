Draymond Green was ejected after a confrontation with Khaman Maluach and Dillon Brooks during the Golden State Warriors‘ win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, but isn’t expected to face further punishment from the NBA, according to a new update.

Green is known for his fiery antics, and while this was his first ejection of the 2026-27 season, the good news is that the Warriors likely won’t miss the star big man for any more time.

Golden State has won five games in a row, and keeping Green available would be huge for the team, and while his ejection on Monday wasn’t the best look, he’s not expected to get handed any punishment.

Warriors Get Good News On Draymond Green Ejection Punishment

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Shams Charania offered a positive update for Golden State on any impending Green punishment or suspension after his ejection.

“As far as Draymond Green is concerned, I can report I do not expect him to have any more discipline on that,” he said. “I do not expect the NBA to discipline Draymond Green any further for this play.”

Green was given one technical foul after pulling Maluach to the ground, followed by another technical foul for his scuffle with Brooks, another known NBA instigator. After the two technical fouls in the third quarter, he was subsequently ejected from the game.

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However, according to Stephen Douglas, Green reportedly committed three ‘fine-worthy’ actions in a span of ten seconds.

“Green flopped trying to draw a charge on the second-year big man. When he didn’t get a whistle he stood up and wrapped both arms around Maluach and threw him to the ground as he made a basket,” he wrote. “Then he stared at Maluach as Dillon Brooks ran in to try and push him away. That’s when Green grabbed Brooks by the jersey and put his hands near his throat.”

Regardless, amid Green’s continued confrontations, it doesn’t look like he’ll receive any further punishment from the league after his ejection, which is positive news for the Warriors.

What Did Golden State Say After The Situation?

Speaking after Green’s ejection, Golden State star Stephen Curry revealed that the moment actually fired the team up to help them pull out the tight win against the Suns.

“We know what he brings, and he lit a fire underneath us to respond,” Curry said. “Once he goes out, it’s on us to pick up the slack, play competitive basketball with that same toughness. Obviously, I got going, but it was Bassey, (De’Anthony Melton), BP, (Yaxel Lendeborg), everybody. Will Richard, another game where he comes in and is just disruptive on defense, and by committee everybody showed up.”

Going off that, Kerr also spoke about how the ejection gave the Warriors a chance to bounce back and retake the lead.

“I think it was more just about us catching up to the energy that Phoenix was showing that whole first half,” Kerr said. “Our guys summoned the energy necessary to win a game on a back-to-back.”

“That’s just the greatest NBA basketball players on earth competing,” he added, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “Nothing serious happened.”

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Kerr also gave praise to Charles Bassey, who played in Green’s spot after he was tossed from the game.

Despite losing one of the team’s most important players, the Warriors were able to secure their fifth win in a row. It was a slow start for the team to begin the year, but now sit with a 5-3 record, currently seventh in the Western Conference standings.

And while Green’s ejection may have had an unseen positive effect on Golden State, the good news is that he likely won’t miss any more time.