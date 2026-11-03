Who Is Charles Bassey, the Warriors Center Who Had A Career Night When Draymond Got Ejected?

Charles Bassey has now proven that he can step into a big role with the Golden State Warriors following their win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Bassey took the cudgels in the front court for the Warriors when Draymond Green was ejected against the Suns in the third quarter and put up career-best numbers.

Bassey put up a career-high 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist while shooting an efficient 7-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in 23 minutes. He scored 10 points and pulled down 6 rebounds in the second half alone, providing a massive paint presence to guide the Warriors to victory.

Now, bigger responsibility awaits him.

Who Is Charles Bassey?

Standing 6-foot-10, the 26-year-old Bassey originally grew up playing soccer before transitioning to basketball, eventually starring for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and entering the NBA as a second-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021.

Bassey spent his first few seasons navigating knee injuries with the San Antonio Spurs before embarking on a whirlwind 2025-2026 journey that saw him play for multiple NBA and G League teams.

After signing with the Spurs in 2022, where he was seen as a possible backup of Victor Wembanyama, he suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left patella in early 2023, followed by a devastating left ACL tear later that December, both of which prematurely cut his seasons short.

He bounced between hardship and 10-day contracts with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics since leaving San Antonio.

He ultimately found a home in the Warriors organization late last season, dominating with the Santa Cruz Warriors and earning a standard one-year contract for the 2026-2027 campaign to provide vital frontcourt depth.

Bassey plays under a one-year, $2.8 million veteran minimum contract with the Warriors, filling the center spot after Quinten Post signed an offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies.

On depth charts, Bassey is listed as the third-string center for the Warriors, sitting behind Kristaps Porzingis, who is out indefinitely due to illness, and Al Horford, though he occasionally steps into temporary starting or spot-rotation roles when veterans rest.

Horford did not play against the Suns due to load management, allowing Bassey to take his minutes.

But after his performances against the Suns, Bassey could see more minutes as he proved he can be reliable on the floor.

Charles Bassey Thanks Stephen Curry For Warriors Breakout

After winning against the Suns, Charles Bassey cited Stephen Curry’s insane gravity for getting him quality looks en route to his career game.

“I’m telling you, man, it’s great, man. Like I was telling GP (Gary Payton), I feel like every time I set the screen on Steph, I’m always wide-ass open, man. I’m always open,” he said.

“So, I mean, playing with him is fun, man. It’s fun because he gets you going. He gets you going, and he gets you little free buckets here and there. Like you said, man, I got a couple of free buckets with the screen and roll with him tonight, and so, it’s just fun playing with him, man. It’s fun. I love it.”

Bassey is benefiting from the same looks enjoyed by the likes of Kevon Looney, Quinten Post, and Trayce Jackson-Davis that came before him.

Bassey is expected to continue his fine play for the Warriors this season as they look to remain competitive while dealing with the injuries of Porzingis, Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler.