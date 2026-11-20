LA Clippers starting center and NBA champion shattered a Philadelphia 76ers legend’s record.

LA Clippers center Brook Lopez surpassed Julius Erving’s NBA regular-season scoring total on Nov. 19, scoring 23 points in a 124–112 loss to the San Antonio Spurs to reach 18,366 career NBA points.

Clippers Center Brook Lopez Passed Julius Erving

Lopez passed Erving’s 18,364 NBA regular-season points, all scored with the 76ers. Combined with Erving’s 11,662 ABA points, Erving’s ABA/NBA total stands at 30,026 points.

In 27 minutes against the Spurs, Lopez went 8-for-10 from the field, including 5-for-7 from three and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line, and added 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

Through 14 games in the regular season with the Clippers, Lopez is averaging 15.4 points, 5.21 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Lopez is 38 years old and is in his 19th NBA season. He once helped the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship in 2021 alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Clippers Teammates In Awe Of Brook Lopez’s Age

At his age, Clippers center Brook Lopez is drawing praise from his teammates and coaching staff for his high-level production and daily preparation.

Clippers guard Darius Garland expressed disbelief at Lopez’s stamina and daily routine, noting how he battles inside for extra possessions.

“He’s doing all the fighting, man. He’s down there battling, getting extra possessions for us, getting and-ones, tipping the ball back to us, getting extra possessions, like I said. But man, he’s been great for us,” Garland said.

“It’s crazy to say this, that he is 40 and playing at this high of a level at this. It’s incredible to see, and I tip my hat off to him every night because he comes in here prepared and ready to go literally every day.”

Derrick Jones Jr. praised Lopez’s two-way versatility as an inspiration to the roster.

“Out there, he does it all. He protects the rim at a high level and he can shoot the ball at a high level,” Jones said. “He gets to that paint and finishes under the rim, makes layups at a high level. So, he does a lot of great things for us and we appreciate everything he does out there.”

Meanwhile, Lue credited Lopez’s durability to how he takes care of his body, praising his willingness to adapt to whatever role the team needs, whether starting or coming off the bench.

“Brook’s done a lot for us at his age and what he’s able to do by staying prepared and keeping his body right,” Lue, a former NBA champion coach, said. “And when we need him to start, he’s ready. If we need him to come off the bench, he’s ready.”

Lopez says his mentality is to stay young on the court.

“It’s definitely the mentality, you got to think young,” Lopez said. “That’s the most important part. I’m just trying to keep up with them. (Head coach) Ty (Lue), our assistant coaches, they’ve all been preaching pace, a lot of pace. So, as long as those guys are running, I’m going to be trying to run, too, just to keep up with them.”

Right now, he remains one of the most productive two-way bigs in the league.