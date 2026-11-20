The LA Clippers paraded their returning center on Nov. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Yanic Konan-Niederhauser made his 2026-2027 season debut for the Clippers on Thursday, in a 124–112 loss to the Spurs, returning after eight months out following surgery for a right foot Lisfranc fracture.

He played just over 10 minutes off the bench and recorded 2 points and 3 rebounds while dealing with early foul trouble.

Who Is Clippers Rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Niederhauser is a 6-foot-11 Swiss center for the Clippers who was selected 30th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In college at Penn State, Niederhauser led the Big Ten in blocks per game with 2.3 and became Penn State’s first-ever first-round NBA Draft pick.

He appeared in 41 games during his 2025-2026 rookie season before undergoing season-ending foot surgery, and made his 2026–2027 season debut against the Spurs. He also spent time in the NBA G League with the San Diego Clippers.

Against the Spurs, he got the chance to play Victor Wembanyama, who is regarded as the best center in the NBA today.

Niederhauser averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 10.3 minutes per game across 41 games last season.

One of the things Yanic Konan Niederhauser said to me was how he was told to get bigger and stronger during his eight months of rehab. He has added 35 pounds to his frame. More of this sitdown will be on the Clippers pregame show on Clipper Vision at 4:30 PST. https://t.co/MLm7mu4BoB — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 20, 2026

Clippers Center Boasts One Of The Longest Names In NBA History

Yanic Konan-Niederhauser has one of the longest names in NBA history and his jersey nameplate features 18 characters, including the hyphen.

Martynas Andriuškevičius holds the record for the longest name in NBA history at 23 letters, narrowly edging out players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who each have 22 letters, excluding hyphens.

Konan-Niederhauser is tied with two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (“Gilgeous-Alexander”) at 18 characters for the longest last name worn on an NBA jersey.

Just like the OKC Thunder superstar, Konan-Niederhauser forces his nameplate to curve heavily across the back of his jersey.

Clippers Put Rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser in Minutes Restriction

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has emphasized easing second-year center Yanic Konan Niederhauser back into action on a minutes restriction following his eight-month recovery from a right foot Lisfranc injury, while balancing his return with Isaiah Jackson’s play in the center rotation.

The restriction is likely throughout the Clippers’ four-game road trip against San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Memphis and potentially several games beyond.

Nevertheless, Konan Niederhauser thinks he will be dunking on everybody whenever he has the chance.

“I’m dunking on somebody,” he said. “I know I’ll be up there. I’ll be yelling. I’ll make sure the bench going to be up too. That’s all is what it’s about. We like a team and I feel like if somebody’s energy goes up, the whole team’s going to catch up too.”

He also said that his focus is on steady improvement and winning.

“Just want to keep getting better. I really want to win,” the center said.

The Clippers center rotation is anchored by veteran starter Brook Lopez, backed up by Isaiah Jackson, with Konan Niederhauser and forward-center Baba Miller providing depth.

Niederhauser is expected to continue to provide quality minutes for the Clippers until he gets fully integrated into the rotation.