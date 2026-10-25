Los Angeles Clippers Announce Injury Report for OKC Thunder Matchup (Oct. 25)

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to get back on the winning track after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Sunday’s game won’t be an easy matchup since they are visiting the Paycom Center to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers are also not fully healthy to start the season, with several of their key players dealing with injuries.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report vs. Thunder

According to their official injury report, the Los Angeles Clippers have five players listed as out for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Max Strus, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jordan Miller are set to miss their third consecutive contest.

Ingram is recovering from right heel surgery and has no timetable for a return. Coach Ty Lue called him week-to-week to start the season, which is a good sign since Ingram had the surgery back in May.

Beal is dealing with inflammation in his right knee. It’s a new injury since a fractured hip cost him the majority of last season. He has not been cleared to play 5-on-5 in practice.

Strus has a torn right plantar fascia, which he suffered in his first preseason game. He is scheduled to get re-evaluated in early November.

Niederhauser is still in the middle of his recovery from right Lisfranc surgery done in March. He is on a recovery timeline of eight months, which means he could return next month.

And as for Miller, he underwent left rotator cuff surgery in late August. He is expected to miss at least half of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Clippers This Season

The Los Angeles Clippers began the season with a dominant 121-96 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Darius Garland led the way with 30 points and four assists on 11-for-19 shooting. Brook Lopez had 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while rookie guard Keaton Wagler added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Clippers then visited the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday. They put up a valiant effort but came up short, 125-117.

Garland had another great game with 26 points and six assists, while Lopez put up 22 points and blocked three shots off the bench.

The Clippers have not beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder since January 16, 2024. They have lost eight in a row against the 2025 NBA champions.