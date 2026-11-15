Lakers Announce Significant Bronny James News Ahead of Matchup vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers travel to Phoenix to take on the 5-6 Suns in Sunday’s inner-conference contest.

The Lakers, right behind the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs, are the hottest team in basketball after winning seven games in a row. L.A. and San Antonio, each 11-2 on the season, are tied for the top seed in a routinely loaded conference.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have far from a clean injury report entering Sunday’s game.

Lakers Make Bronny James Announcement

L.A. was hit with multiple injury scares this week. Stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were banged up coming out of Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Also dealing with some injury trouble is guard Bronny James, who has struggled to start his third NBA season.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Lakers announced James is questionable to play, according to the official team injury report released Saturday evening. The 22-year-old is dealing with an illness.

James, selected by the Lakers with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has appeared in just six games this season. James has averaged just 1.3 points and 2.8 minutes per game. The young guard has been unable to carry over the momentum he captured late last season, where he played meaningful playoff minutes alongside his father.

James is one of several names on the Lakers’ injury report for Sunday’s game. L.A. will be without Reaves, who suffered a bruised heel in the third quarter of Wednesday’s win, and rookie guard Cameron Carr, who is dealing with an illness.

Guard Collin Sexton (right orbital laceration) and forward Adou Thiero (left ankle sprain) are questionable.

Meanwhile, guard Quentin Grimes, who has missed the last two games with a finger injury, is available.

The Lakers aim to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve to 12-2. L.A. has won just two of its last five matchups with the Suns, who are 11th in the West.