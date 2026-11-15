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Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report for Phoenix Suns Game on Nov. 15

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Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers injury report
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Austin Reaves #15 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Sunday, visiting the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

It’s the final stop in the Lakers’ four-game road trip. They will look to make the sweep and extend their winning streak to eight games and return atop the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers are coming off a 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. It was a stressful game with three players getting injured.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyAustin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a late second-half three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers released their official injury report for their game against the Phoenix Suns.

Six players are on the injury report, but only two players are currently out. Austin Reaves won’t be suiting up due to a left heel contusion and bone bruise.

Reaves suffered the injury against the Bucks, and he is considered day-to-day. X-rays returned negative, and an Achilles injury was ruled out.

Cameron Carr is also out against the Suns because of an unspecified illness.

Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers injury report
GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Collin Sexton, Bronny James, and Adou Thiero are all listed as questionable. Sexton suffered an orbital laceration against the Bucks and had to get stitches near his right eyebrow.

James is dealing with an illness as well, while Thiero is nursing a sprained left ankle. Thiero missed the first nine games of the season because of swelling in his left knee, but it’s unclear when he suffered the injury.

Quentin Grimes is on the injury report but is listed as available. He suffered a right finger injury against the Detroit Pistons last week and missed the last two games.

Another player who was injured in Milwaukee was Luka Doncic, who sprained his right ankle midway through the fourth quarter. He’s not on the injury report, so he’s got the green light to play in Phoenix.

Lakers vs. Suns Preview

Luka Doncic
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns is their first meeting of the season. The Suns won last season’s series, beating the Lakers three times in five games.

They won twice at home and once at Crypto.com Arena. It’s also worth noting that the Lakers have only won once in Phoenix in the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, the Lakers are playing much better this season than the Suns. The Lakers are 11-2 and have won eight in a row, while the Suns are 5-6.

The Suns are also concluding a seven-game homestand, winning four of the first six games.

Luka Doncic enters the matchup as the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 38.6 points per game.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report for Phoenix Suns Game on Nov. 15

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