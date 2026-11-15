Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report for Phoenix Suns Game on Nov. 15

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Sunday, visiting the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

It’s the final stop in the Lakers’ four-game road trip. They will look to make the sweep and extend their winning streak to eight games and return atop the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers are coming off a 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. It was a stressful game with three players getting injured.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers released their official injury report for their game against the Phoenix Suns.

Six players are on the injury report, but only two players are currently out. Austin Reaves won’t be suiting up due to a left heel contusion and bone bruise.

Reaves suffered the injury against the Bucks, and he is considered day-to-day. X-rays returned negative, and an Achilles injury was ruled out.

Cameron Carr is also out against the Suns because of an unspecified illness.

Collin Sexton, Bronny James, and Adou Thiero are all listed as questionable. Sexton suffered an orbital laceration against the Bucks and had to get stitches near his right eyebrow.

James is dealing with an illness as well, while Thiero is nursing a sprained left ankle. Thiero missed the first nine games of the season because of swelling in his left knee, but it’s unclear when he suffered the injury.

Quentin Grimes is on the injury report but is listed as available. He suffered a right finger injury against the Detroit Pistons last week and missed the last two games.

Another player who was injured in Milwaukee was Luka Doncic, who sprained his right ankle midway through the fourth quarter. He’s not on the injury report, so he’s got the green light to play in Phoenix.

Lakers vs. Suns Preview

Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns is their first meeting of the season. The Suns won last season’s series, beating the Lakers three times in five games.

They won twice at home and once at Crypto.com Arena. It’s also worth noting that the Lakers have only won once in Phoenix in the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, the Lakers are playing much better this season than the Suns. The Lakers are 11-2 and have won eight in a row, while the Suns are 5-6.

The Suns are also concluding a seven-game homestand, winning four of the first six games.

Luka Doncic enters the matchup as the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 38.6 points per game.