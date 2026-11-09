Lakers’ Bronny James Linked to 2 Surprise Teams in Latest Next-Team Odds

Bronny James has barely seen the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Yet speculation about his NBA future is picking up, with two unexpected teams emerging ahead of a potential reunion with his father.

The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers lead a prediction-market snapshot circulating Monday, Nov. 9, concerning Bronny James’ next team.

Dallas holds a narrow advantage at 36%, followed closely by Portland at 35%. The Philadelphia 76ers, where LeBron James now plays, rank third at 28%, while the Chicago Bulls trail at 3%.

The figures, attributed to Polymarket in an NBA Central post, offer an intriguing look at market sentiment surrounding the Lakers guard.

However, the percentages are not evidence of trade negotiations or confirmed interest from any of the teams.

Mavericks, Trail Blazers Lead Bronny James Next Team Odds

Dallas emerging as the favorite is an unexpected development, particularly considering James’ limited NBA role.

The Mavericks could offer another environment for the 22-year-old guard to develop his defense and off-ball skills. Whether that translates into more playing time would depend on their roster plans.

Portland presents a different possibility.

The Trail Blazers have invested heavily in younger talent, making player development an important part of their long-term direction. James could fit that approach as a defensive-minded guard still refining his offensive game.

Neither destination, however, guarantees him a rotation spot.

Philadelphia remains perhaps the most compelling possibility because of LeBron.

The father-son duo made NBA history with the Lakers before the elder James departed for the 76ers during the offseason.

A reunion would attract considerable attention, although Bronny has emphasized establishing his own identity rather than following his father’s career decisions.

The market snapshot also offers no indication that Philadelphia has pursued a deal.

Lakers Face Decision on Bronny James’ Development

The speculation arrives during a challenging stretch for the former USC guard.

The Lakers assigned James to the Coachella Valley Lakers, their NBA G League affiliate, on Nov. 5 after he appeared in just five NBA games.

He totaled four points in 12 minutes across those appearances.

James subsequently delivered 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his G League season debut, demonstrating what additional playing time could offer.

Coach JJ Redick has previously acknowledged James’ offseason progress while expressing concerns about his inconsistent preseason performance.

The Lakers selected James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Now entering his third season, he remains under contract through 2026-27, with Los Angeles holding a team option for 2027-28.

His modest salary makes him a relatively manageable contract in potential trade discussions, though the Lakers have not publicly indicated plans to move him.

For now, James’ immediate challenge is finding consistent NBA minutes behind a Lakers backcourt led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Dallas and Portland may lead the circulating odds, but neither prediction-market pricing nor James’ G League assignment establishes that a trade is imminent.

The bigger question remains whether his next significant opportunity will come in Los Angeles or somewhere else.