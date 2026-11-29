The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Sunday after their tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Friday. The Lakers continue their five-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum.

On Saturday, the Lakers released their official injury report for today’s game. They listed just two players on their report: Quentin Grimes and Bronny James.

Quentin Grimes – Available (Right Finger Splint)

Bronny James – Out (G League – Assignment)

Grimes is available to play despite a right finger injury. He will continue wearing a splint as her recovers from it.

Meanwhile, James will continue his assignment with the Coachella Valley Lakers to earn game time.

Lakers Injury Report vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have a healthy roster for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Quentin Grimes is dealing with an injury, but he has been cleared to play. He has not missed a game since November 11, when he sat out two games as he recovered from a left finger injury.

Grimes suffered the injury against the Detroit Pistons. He is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists since returning from the injury.

Bronny James, on the other hand, has failed to break into coach JJ Redick’s rotation. He’s averaging 1.1 points in just seven appearances this season.

James will benefit from spending time in the NBA G League. He had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists in his first G League stint of the season.

Amid his struggles, James has been named one of the three best Lakers trade assets by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, alongside Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting second in the Western Conference standings at 15-4. They came up short against the league-leading San Antonio Spurs on Friday, getting eliminated from the 2026 NBA Cup.

Luka Doncic is having an MVP campaign, but he’s facing scrutiny after an incident with an elderly couple in San Antonio after the game. Khobi Price of the California Post reported that the NBA is looking into what happened.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies are fourth in the West with a record of 15-5. They can overtake the Lakers in the standings if they win today’s game.

The Grizzlies have eight players on their injury report, so it’s going to be a tough matchup. They have not won against the Lakers since November 6, 2024, and are on a six-game losing streak against them.