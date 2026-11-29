The Los Angeles Lakers could turn Bronny James into a valuable trade asset to address one of the biggest remaining holes on their roster.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha endorsed a hypothetical Bronny James trade for a second-round draft pick following Friday’s 99-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which eliminated Los Angeles from NBA Cup contention.

However, Buha attached one important condition to moving on from the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

The Lakers would have to get a draft pick worth keeping.

“Bronny for a second. That’s fine,” Buha said on the Nov. 27 episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast. “I would be curious what type of second they could get.”

The trade proposal came from a viewer who suggested the Lakers subsequently package the acquired second-round pick with veteran center Kevon Looney for Milwaukee Bucks big man Jericho Sims.

Buha was receptive to both moves, although he questioned whether Milwaukee would accept the proposed return.

Lakers Insider Sets Condition for Bronny James Trade

For Buha, the protections attached to the draft pick would determine whether trading James makes sense for Los Angeles.

“I would do that ideally with a certain caliber of second,” Buha said. “But, you know, like if it’s a top-55 second, you’re basically just waiving him at that point.”

The distinction matters for a Lakers front office operating with limited draft capital.

The Lakers have only three second-round picks and a 2032 first-round pick swap available to trade.

Two of those second-round selections — in 2031 and 2032 — came from the Washington Wizards in the Deandre Ayton trade. The other is their own 2033 pick.

Acquiring another second-round selection would give Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka more flexibility ahead of the trade deadline.

The Lakers selected James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. But the franchise’s priorities have shifted considerably since James and his father made NBA history.

With Luka Doncic leading a championship contender, the Lakers must balance player development with their more immediate roster needs.

Lakers Have Previously Pursued Jericho Sims

The proposed trade involving Sims is not without precedent.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in October that previous trade discussions involving Dalton Knecht and Sims stalled over draft compensation. Milwaukee wanted two second-round picks, while Los Angeles was willing to surrender only one.

Buha believes a package of Looney and a second-round pick for Sims is realistic, though he acknowledged Milwaukee might demand more.

“I don’t know if that’s enough for Milwaukee, but I would do that,” Buha said.

However, he would not surrender two second-round picks for Sims.

The Lakers’ loss to San Antonio reinforced Buha’s belief that Los Angeles needs a legitimate backup center behind Walker Kessler. He also identified a starting-caliber wing as a priority.

There is no indication the Lakers are actively shopping James. But trading him for a meaningful draft pick could allow Pelinka to address one roster deficiency while preserving his existing draft assets for a bigger move.