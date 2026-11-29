The Los Angeles Lakers could address their two biggest roster needs in one trade with the Dallas Mavericks. But it would come at the expense of one of their most promising young players.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha endorsed a hypothetical trade that would reunite Luka Doncic with former Dallas teammate P.J. Washington while bringing center Moussa Cisse to Los Angeles.

The price? Rookie Cameron Carr, Jaden Hardy, Jarred Vanderbilt and three second-round draft picks.

Buha entertained the Lakers-Mavericks trade proposal from a viewer following Friday’s 99-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Despite his reluctance to part with Carr, Buha believes Washington represents the caliber of player worth sacrificing the rookie for.

“I’ve said my bar for trading Carr is a legit starting wing, and I think P.J. is a legit starting wing,” Buha said on the Nov. 27 episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast.

Why P.J. Washington Fits the Lakers

Washington helped Doncic and the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals in 2024. A reunion in Los Angeles would give Doncic a familiar offensive outlet and the Lakers a more versatile defender.

Washington is averaging 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 35% from the 3-point range on six attempts per game.

However, his value extends beyond his scoring.

Buha pointed to Washington’s rebounding, secondary rim protection and defensive playmaking as areas where he would represent an upgrade over the Lakers’ current wings.

Washington recently moved to the bench in Dallas, but Buha still views him as a legitimate starter on a championship contender.

Meanwhile, Cisse would give coach JJ Redick another traditional center behind Walker Kessler. The Lakers’ lack of reliable size off the bench remains a concern, particularly against Western Conference contenders.

Lakers Face Difficult Decision on Cameron Carr

The most significant obstacle in the proposed deal is the inclusion of Carr.

Buha questioned how much playing time the rookie would receive this season on a veteran team with championship aspirations.

“If the alternative is Carr just wilts away on the bench and you retain the three seconds and you don’t go get the forward, there’s, to me, an element of urgency here,” Buha said.

The Lakers have only three second-round picks and a 2032 first-round pick swap available to trade.

Thus, the proposed package would exhaust their remaining second-round draft capital.

However, Buha noted that including Vanderbilt for salary-matching purposes would make the deal more appealing. It would also allow Los Angeles to shed Vanderbilt’s contract.

“I wouldn’t feel great about giving up Carr,” Buha said. “It wouldn’t be my first choice, but if it really came down to it, I think I would.”

There is no indication the Lakers and Mavericks have discussed this specific package. Nevertheless, the proposal presents an intriguing dilemma for Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

At 15-4 following the loss to San Antonio, the Lakers have positioned themselves to contend. Whether they are willing to mortgage part of their future to capitalize on Doncic’s championship window remains the bigger question.