The Los Angeles Lakers aim to bounce back after a frustrating loss to the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Friday’s game was, by all accounts, the biggest game of the season so far for both the Lakers and Spurs, who entered the group stage NBA Cup game as the top two seeds in the conference, with L.A. holding a narrow 0.5 game lead. With the Spurs snatching the first seed, the Lakers look to get back in the win column in Sunday’s game against the streaking Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have been one of the NBA’s pleasant surprises this season, with the team winning 15 of 20 games to start the season and currently sitting in a two-way tie with the Houston Rockets for the third seed in the conference. Tonight is an opportunity for the Lakers to capture a significant win.

Lakers Will Be at a Decided Advantage Entering Sunday’s Game

For the Lakers sake, the good news is that the Grizzlies enter tonight’s contest extremely banged up. According to the official team injury report released Saturday evening, the Grizzlies have listed a whopping eight players on the injury report, including outstanding rookie forward Cameron Boozer, who has not played since the team’s blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 19. Here is the Grizzlies’ full injury report for Sunday’s game against the visiting Lakers.

Zach Edey – Doubtful (Left ankle soreness)

Isaiah Stewart – Questionable (Right hip soreness)

Cameron Boozer – Out (Right medial ankle sprain)

Jerami Grant – Out (Left calf strain)

GG Jackson – Out (Left fifth metatarsal fracture)

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out (Lumbar disc herniation)

Richie Saunders – Out (Right knee surgery)

Karim Lopez – Out (G League assignment)

Meanwhile, the Lakers, who have dealt with injury trouble off and on this season, enter tonight’s game totally healthy, which is welcome news after star guard Austin Reaves missed five consecutive games with a bruised left heel entering Friday’s game against the Spurs.

Memphis Shorthanded But L.A. Can Grab Key Win

The Lakers shouldn’t — and won’t — treat the Grizzlies as some walk over. Although the hosts will be without many of their top stars Sunday, they have been winning games.

The Grizzlies enter Sunday’s game as winners of three games in a row and eight of their last 10. One thing to note is the team’s disparity between its home and road records, with Memphis just 5-4 at FedEx Forum and 10-1 away from it.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have high expectations from their head coach on this road trip, with L.A.’s next home game not until a Dec. 10 meeting with the Utah Jazz.

“This entire road trip is a massive challenge for us,” Redick said after practice on Wednesday. “Four games, all are going to present their different tests. Playing against the Western Conference Finals champion from last year, who are off to a great start, so starting with that. And then you get Memphis, Houston and New Orleans. ... We’re gonna focus on the process of trying to get better, and it’s a good test to see where we’re at right now.”

The Lakers are 0-1 on this road trip so far, but there were plenty of positives to take away from Friday’s loss to the Spurs.

L.A. will aim for its 16th win of the season against Memphis this evening.