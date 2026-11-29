Moving from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New York Knicks wasn’t the career trajectory many thought would happen for Dalton Knecht. He signed a two-way contract with last season’s NBA champions just days after being waived by the Lakers.

The main reason for that initial thinking wasn’t that Knecht doesn’t deserve to fight for a role in a contending franchise, but it was also, to an extent, that concern. The Lakers didn’t see a fit with him and the Knicks

When the season started, it became clear that New York may not be a long-term destination for Knecht. The recent emergence of rookie Tyler Nickel only makes the fight for deep rotation minutes tougher.

According to Sports Illustrated Kento Kato, the fight for minutes may not favor Knecht as Nickel has been more impressive in the few

“We’ve seen (Mike) Brown consistently be open to changes in the rotation during his short time as the Knicks’ coach,” Kato wrote. “If Nickel can continue to impress him, like he did against the Cavaliers, then his three-point gravity and defensive fight could earn him a stretch of games while the Knicks rest up.”

Nickel, 23, made his debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday and as debuts go especially for a deep second-round pick on limited minutes, he made a decent impression.

Former Lakers SF Could be Pushed Out of Knicks Rotation

Nickel faced up against the Cavs with the likes of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden on the floor during his nine-minute cameo. The rookie finished with five points as well as making one 3-pointer as the Knicks won 121-102.

Nickel made a short one-minute cameo against the Miami Heat on Saturday. The growing idea is that he may be seeing more games even in very few minutes. That was supposed to be Knecht’s role but even with a decent debut himself, it is looking like it will be a similar story to L.A.

“A two-game sample size is, well, just two games,” Kato added. “It’s a very small one. And obviously, things that happen in November don’t always mean much in the grand scheme of things. But if (Miles) McBride, whose role continues to be in question, or Mohamed Diawara, who has struggled to make a mark this season, are dealt at some point this season, then Nickel’s recent stint could be a signal that the team may eventually consider him as a nightly depth piece, instead of only having a chance to suit up.”

Knecht has only played four games this season averaging eight minutes per game. That number may reduce further if the Knicks try to fix him and Nickel in the deep rotation. In contrast, the former Lakers player is having a decent G League stint with the Westchester Knicks.

Nickel’s Rotation Case Over Knecht May Grow Stronger

The season is still a long one and there hasn’t been any talk about Knecht being let go. He is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the G League. His performances will be rewarded from time to time but if his fit in the roster isn’t established, he could lose his spot.

Nickel isn’t having a direct shot at the rotation but one thing that stood out from his first game is his defense which looks better than Knecht’s.

“It is still a long shot that Nickel ends up being a consistent part of the rotation,” Kato wrote. “But plenty of people said the same thing about Diawara last season, and Dadiet this season, so never say never. Brown has remained very transparent as the Knicks’ coach, and his recent quotes/usage with Nickel suggest we could be seeing more of him going forward.”

Time will tell what the future in New York holds for Knecht. His G League eligibility ends after this season which means this year is his only chance to prove he can make the roster consistently.