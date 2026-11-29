Vanessa Bryant has remained fiercely protective of Kobe Bryant’s legacy since his death. On Sunday, she made it clear that she would not allow speculation about his memorial to go unanswered.

Bryant publicly rejected claims that she didn’t want LeBron James attending the February 2020 celebration of life honoring her husband and their daughter, Gianna.

In a pointed Instagram Story, Bryant addressed comedian Adam Friedland and sports journalist Pablo Torre after their recent discussion about James’ absence from the ceremony.

Her message was unequivocal: James had been invited, and his decision not to attend had nothing to do with her.

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Adam Friedland, Pablo Torre Over LeBron Claim

Play

The controversy began during a recent episode of “The Adam Friedland Show,” where Friedland and Torre revisited questions surrounding James’ absence from Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial.

Friedland suggested that Vanessa Bryant didn’t want the Los Angeles Lakers star at the ceremony.

“Because Vanessa Bryant didn’t want him there,” Friedland said.

Torre responded by characterizing that explanation as the underlying “subtext.”

Neither offered evidence establishing that Vanessa had opposed James’ attendance.

On Sunday, Bryant responded directly.

“Adam Friedland, your claim that I ‘didn’t want Lebron to attend Kobe and Gigi’s Celebration of Life’ is false,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also challenged Torre’s interpretation.

“And, Pablo Torre, there is no ‘subtext’ here. I invited him.”

Bryant explained that the invitation extended beyond James.

According to her statement, every member of the Lakers’ 2020 roster was invited to the memorial. She added that every player on the team’s 2024 roster received an invitation to Kobe’s statue unveiling.

Bryant then addressed James’ absence specifically.

“Lebron’s decision not to attend was his own personal choice and had nothing to do with me,” she wrote.

She concluded with a blunt request.

“Leave me out of your gossip.”

LeBron James’ Absence From Kobe Bryant Memorial Revisited

James’ absence from the televised memorial has generated questions for more than six years.

The ceremony took place Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center, less than a month after Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash that also killed seven others.

Thousands gathered to honor the Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

Michael Jordan delivered an emotional tribute, while Vanessa spoke movingly about her husband and their daughter.

James, who was playing for the Lakers at the time, was not publicly identified among those attending.

When reporters later asked whether he had attended, James declined to provide a direct answer.

That uncertainty fueled years of speculation, although it never established that Vanessa had discouraged his presence.

Her latest statement provides the clearest public response to that particular allegation.

It also makes an important distinction.

Bryant did not explain why James chose not to attend. She simply rejected the suggestion that she was responsible.

The controversy has resurfaced years after the Lakers honored Kobe with multiple tributes, including the unveiling of his statue in 2024.

For Vanessa Bryant, however, the issue isn’t another debate about James’ relationship with Kobe.

It’s the suggestion that she excluded him from a memorial for her family — a claim she has now publicly and emphatically denied.