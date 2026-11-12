Lakers Get More Great News Amid 7-Game Winning Streak

Despite a string of injury scares over the past week, the Los Angeles Lakers have powered through to extend their winning streak to seven games — thanks largely to the spark provided by designated Sixth Man Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Since the start of the Lakers’ 7–0 run in November, Mamu has averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists on blistering 50/45/90 shooting splits, posting a +12.3 plus/minus along the way.

Mamu’s 86 points this month are the most by any bench player in the NBA, topping the likes of Jrue Holiday, Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Wiggins.

Mamu Shines for Lakers

The sharpshooting big man didn’t start the season on such a tear. In October, he averaged 9.2 points on 31% shooting from three, attempting fewer than three triples per game as he acclimated to JJ Redick’s system. Now in November, he’s firing away at 5.0 attempts per game from deep and finding his rhythm — proving why the Lakers handed him a four-year, $52 million deal this offseason.

Following his 23-point performance in Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Mamukelashvili opened up about his slow start, admitting that the Lakers trusted him more than he trusted himself.

“I hope I’ll get better,” he said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I hope I’ll start believing in myself as much as they do,” he continued. “And I do, but sometimes, going through ups and downs, you start questioning [yourself] and assuming what people think and how they want you to play. I think that’s when you lose your swagger, so I just gotta be me and play with confidence.”

Lakers Keep Winning

The Lakers have a realistic chance to extend their winning streak to 12 games over the next few weeks, as they run into sub-.500 teams such as the Phoenix Suns (Nov. 14), the Charlotte Hornets (Nov. 17), Utah Jazz (Nov. 18), Sacramento Kings (Nov. 20) and the Utah Jazz again (Nov. 23). Their real test will come against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Nov. 27.

Los Angeles may have to win a few of those games without Austin Reaves, who exited Wednesday’s game with a left heel injury. Even franchise star Luka Doncic rolled his right ankle towards the end of the game, but seemingly avoided serious injury.

Doncic and the Lakers feel the injuries won’t slow them down.

“I think we just got to have next-man-up mentality,” Doncic said after the win.

“Obviously, we lose a very, very good player [Austin Reaves]. Hopefully it’s not — it’s nothing. We got to have next-man-up mentality.”