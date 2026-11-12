Lakers Warned Trade for 17 PPG Center Could Bring Serious Locker Room Issues

The Los Angeles Lakers have made the most of their highly-critiqued roster early in the 2026-27 season.

There are multiple holes on the roster, but the Lakers still own the best record in the NBA. The best. With Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks, L.A. moved to 11-2 on the year as they enjoy their best start to a season since their title-winning 2019-20 campaign.

While the Lakers sit atop the standings, many fans understand that L.A.’s best bet to maintain their impressive early pace is by acquiring their needed reinforcements by the trade deadline in February. L.A.’s biggest need remains another frontcourt player.

Lakers Warned About Trading for Rumored Target

The trade rumor mill is often free-flowing around the Lakers. Recently, speculation that the Lakers may be interested in Naz Reid has taken over various internet spaces, especially after NBA guru Bill Simmons noted that Reid may want to move on from the Charlotte Hornets, who acquired the sharpshooting big man in a trade that sent star point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves early in the offseason. But according to Lakers journalist Jovan Buha, L.A. may want to be cautious about pursuing Reid.

“He already got called out by (Hornets head coach) Charles Lee, he also got thrown under the bus by (Wolves head coach) Chris Finch in terms of the vibe with the team and different things,” Buha said. “The word on the street is that Naz Reid has not been the best locker room guy. The Lakers are sitting around the campfire singing Kumbaya adding a guy who isn’t that necessarily and seems to be a little moody. Might not be the best locker room decision.”

It’s understandable why some fans are on board with Reid joining the Lakers some day. A 27-year-old big man, Reid has been a productive offensive player in his eight seasons and was a key component of a Minnesota team that has appeared in two of the last three Western Conference finals. The Lakers aren’t exactly browsing for a player of Reid’s skillset, but he would be an intriguing addition to the roster nonetheless.

L.A. in Need of Frontcourt Help

While acquiring Reid could be a beneficial trade for the Lakers, Buha noted that he has his reservations about a potential trade because Reid’s similar playstyle to forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, whom the Lakers signed to a multi-year contract in free agency this past offseason.

L.A. would likely be better off using their assets to find a more cost-friendly back up center who could help hold the fort down in the minutes star big man Walker Kessler is off the floor.

Recently, Lakers insider Dan Woike of The Athletic revealed that the franchise is “still monitoring the market for big men” and “could address the position either by trade or signing.”

It is also important to note there is no indication that the Hornets may be looking to move Reid. He could be a prime trade target around the deadline, but for now, Reid, who still has three years remaining on his contract after this season, is a Hornet for the foreseeable future.