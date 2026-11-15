Cameron Boozer Delivers Rare Rookie Performance Against Nets

Cameron Boozer was impressive in the win over the Brooklyn Nets. StatMuse reported that he is the first rookie this season to put up at least 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. This game displayed his all-around skills and two-way ability. In a class of rookies who are already looking really good, he was the first one to record these stats.

Cameron Boozer Shows Out

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Cameron Boozer #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during first half of an Emirates Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 13, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

This game showed how well-rounded Boozer is. He can post up and shoot threes; he’s a great rebounder, a really good passer, and is better defensively than he gets credit for. Boozer has become hard for teams to guard because of how much he is able to do. He is also really good with a pick and roll or pick and pop. If teams put someone small on him, he can go to the post, but if a big guards him, he’ll pull them out, and they have to guard him at the three-point line.

There’s a reason that he is top three in the Rookie of the Year race right now. He has helped the Grizzlies to a 9-4 record in a year when they were supposed to be really bad. Boozer is not the most athletic or the fastest or quickest, but his skill and shooting ability make up for all of that.

Can He Win Rookie of the Year

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Cameron Boozer #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If he keeps having games like this one, then without a doubt he will win Rookie of the Year. The race has mainly been between him and Yaxel Lendeborg. Both players at this point in the early season are deserving of it. Boozer’s game is very different from Lendeborg’s. It’s not the prettiest or coolest-looking, but it gets the job done. This is going to be a close race, but if Boozer is able to produce on both ends like he did Saturday night, and the Grizzlies keep winning, he can easily win it.

Boozer is off to a great start in his rookie campaign. He has shown his dominant rebounding and his three-point shooting. Most importantly, he has helped a team that had no expectations coming into this season to a 9-4 record. This is an impressive start to the year, and he could be on his way to Rookie of the Year.