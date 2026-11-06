Cameron Boozer Takes Early Lead in NBA Rookie of the Year Race

According to NBA Central via Polymarket, Memphis Grizzlies big man Cameron Boozer has taken the early lead on the rookie ladder. Boozer currently sits at 31% on the Rookie of the Year ladder. Right behind him at 27% is Yaxel Lendeborg, who is currently the second-leading scorer on the Warriors. It looks like it may be a close race between the two rookies.

Cameron Boozer in the Lead

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Cameron Boozer #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Boozer is averaging 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists for a 6-2 Grizzlies team. His shooting percentage early on isn’t the greatest; he is shooting just 36.4% from the field. That percentage is going up in the later games. However, he is currently shooting 36.7% from three, which is great. He is able to spread the floor and give other players room to drive it in.

Boozer’s ability to do everything is what makes him stand out more than the others. Against the Portland Trailblazers he had a triple-double, showing his ability to rebound and pass as well as score too. He has a high IQ and always makes the right basketball play.

Yaxel Lendeborg is Close Behind Cameron Boozer

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a basket against the LA Clippers during the second half at Chase Center on November 01, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that Lendeborg is having an impressive start to his rookie year. He is averaging 21.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He is also shooting an impressive 50% from the field and 40% from three. That type of efficiency is unheard of from a rookie. He is at 27% on the Rookie of the Year ladder. He puts the ball in the basket like an NBA veteran.

Lendeborg is rightfully right behind Boozer, as both are contributing to winning teams. He is fearless and looks like a star in the making. This race will most likely come down to the wire and depend on who can consistently perform down the stretch.

The Other Rookies Behind

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates a three point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center on November 02, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Darius Acuff Jr. and AJ Dybnasta are behind those two. Dybnasta is a little behind because he missed a couple of games, but is now looking really good. He has some ground to make up and a lot of scoring to do. It may be tough for him to play with players like Anthony Davis and Trae Young. There is still a chance he can go on a run to get closer to Boozer and Lendeborg.

Acuff is averaging 25.6 but is behind Boozer and Lendeborg. One of the reasons may be that Acuff is shooting about 24 shots per game, which is ranked first in NBA history. The Sacramento Kings gave him the ultimate green light, and he is taking advantage. He is a really good player, but his stats aren’t contributing to winning the way that the other two are. Also, all-around Lendeborg and Boozer are able to do more than just score.

Boozer has a chance to gain a bigger gap if he can bring that shooting percentage up. Right now, for a big, it’s really low. If he can bring that up and continue to do everything on the court that he does, he’ll have a chance to run away with Rookie of the Year. This will be a good race as the season goes on.