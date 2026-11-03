Grizzlies’ Isaiah Stewart Reveals Issue With Pelicans in Postgame Dispute

Isaiah Stewart is new to the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but he isn’t new to being himself.

And one thing about Stewart — he’s going to stand up for his people.

NBA fans weren’t shocked to see Stewart involved in a postgame dispute after the Grizzlies’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, because it’s the kind of scene Stewart has been in before.

It’s also the reason teams want Stewart on their side. Winning teams need a guy like him to stand up for the entire unit.

Memphis is off to a fast start to the season after acquiring Stewart from the Detroit Pistons in a draft day trade in June, and while the Grizzlies didn’t win on Monday night, Stewart showed that he’s going to stand up for his new squad.

Isaiah Stewart Explains Anger

Stewart was asked after Monday’s game what happened with the Pelicans.

He essentially explained that he didn’t like how New Orleans had handled themselves with a lead, then without a lead, then at the end of their win.

“I’m not gonna let nobody disrespect Memphis, disrespect our court, win or loss,” Stewart told reporters.

Isaiah Stewart says his issue with the Pelicans after the buzzer stemmed from them talking trash while they were up, stopping when the game got close, and then jawing again after they won. “I’m not gonna let nobody disrespect Memphis, disrespect our court, win or loss.” ⬇️ https://t.co/rQipEpdLi6 — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) November 3, 2026

The Grizzlies had staged a remarkable comeback to get to overtime, led by a personal 9-0 run from Ty Jerome.

The Pelicans managed to rebound from that to win the game in the extra period.

It was a frustrating outcome in general for the Grizzlies, who fell to 6-1 on the season with their first loss.

Isaiah Stewart Stats

Stewart has played in five games for the Grizzlies after missing the first two with injury, and he has performed quite well.

One of Stewart’s best games so far came in Monday’s loss. Stewart had 14 points in 28 minutes, including two made 3-pointers. He added five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Stewart had previously put up 24 points in 21 minutes in the blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Halloween.

Stewart also had 18 points in 16 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 29.

The big fella has grabbed between three and five rebounds in each of his five games, shot at least 50% from the floor in each one, and blocked a total of five shots through five games.

Stewart’s presence is about more than the numbers, but the numbers are pretty good right now, too.