Grizzlies’ Ty Jerome Receives Hilarious Reminder From Wife During Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying watching Ty Jerome have a breakout season, but it is also almost Christmas season. At least, that appears to be the schedule inside the Jerome household. His wife, Marly, offered a funny reminder that a busy night on the basketball court does not necessarily clear the calendar at home.

In a TikTok highlighted by Daily Memphian reporter Drew Hill, Marly paired footage of Jerome on the court with a message about holiday decorating. The crowd was watching basketball. She was thinking about where the Christmas tree was stored.

Ty Jerome’s Wife Shares Christmas Tree Request

“Little does he know I’m going to make him get the Christmas tree out of the attic when he gets home,” the text over the video read.

The caption tagged Jerome and added another instruction: “time to decorate,” accompanied by a Christmas tree emoji. There was no complicated basketball analysis involved. Marly had identified the next assignment. Holly Jolly Christmas!

That contrast makes the post entertaining. NBA players spend their working hours navigating defenders, coaches’ instructions and the pressure of performing in front of thousands. Getting home can mean exchanging all of that for the responsibility of bringing down holiday decorations.

The joke is also relatable for anyone living with somebody ready to decorate before Thanksgiving. One person sees the beginning of November. The other sees a Christmas tree that has already spent enough time in storage.

Grizzlies Guard Has Been Busy on the Court

Jerome supplied plenty of basketball work in Memphis’ latest outing. He scored 40 points against New Orleans on Monday, although the Grizzlies fell 135-134 in overtime. The defeat ended their unbeaten start, according to Hill’s game coverage.

His production included 14-for-22 shooting and five made 3-pointers on six attempts. Jerome also contributed five rebounds and five assists. Those numbers help explain why Grizzlies supporters have enjoyed watching him, even on a night when the final result disappointed.

Marly’s post offered something lighter alongside the basketball conversation. Instead of discussing shot selection or late-game execution, it presented a household task with impeccable comedic timing. A player can command attention inside an NBA arena and still have decorations waiting at home.

For Memphis fans, that glimpse adds personality to someone whose performances provide reasons to watch. The TikTok does not need a punchline. The attic, the tree and the unsuspecting husband handle that part.