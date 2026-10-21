Can Zach Edey Overcome The Pressure With Stewart Out

The Memphis Grizzlies are about to find out how much they can count on Zach Edey. Isaiah Stewart, the veteran big man acquired to strengthen their frontcourt, is expected to miss Wednesday’s season opener against Utah with a left ankle sprain. That leaves Edey with an opportunity — and a little more pressure — as Memphis begins a new season with plenty to prove.

Stewart’s absence is not a surprise. He injured his ankle during a preseason game against Atlanta on October 5, and the Grizzlies announced that he would be reevaluated in two weeks. But with Stewart still doubtful for the opener, the focus shifts to whether Edey can stay healthy and handle a bigger role for a team that needs its young frontcourt to deliver.

Zach Edey’s Health Could Be Memphis’ Biggest Question

Edey has already shown what he can bring when he is on the floor. The 7-foot-4 center returned to preseason action after a difficult year dealing with ankle problems, recording 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 16 minutes against the Chicago Bulls on October 9. It was an encouraging step toward the season, but preseason appearances are one thing. Staying available over an 82-game schedule is another.

The concern is understandable. Edey played only 11 games last season before his ankle issues ultimately required another surgery. As the NBA’s season preview noted, Memphis is counting on the young center to help anchor its rebuild. His size gives the Grizzlies a presence around the rim, while his rebounding and interior scoring can help take pressure off the rest of the lineup.

That makes Edey’s availability more than a personal storyline. Memphis needs to know whether he can be a dependable starting center, particularly while Stewart works his way back. The Grizzlies have reason to be encouraged by Edey’s return to preseason action, but they cannot assume that one healthy stretch means the ankle concerns are behind him.

Isaiah Stewart’s Absence Leaves Memphis With Less Room for Error

Stewart was brought in to provide physicality, rim protection and another experienced option in the middle. His injury has delayed the chance to see how he fits alongside Edey, and it leaves Memphis without the frontcourt depth it hoped to have at the start of the season.

Coach Tuomas Iisalo has offered an encouraging update, saying Stewart was progressing on schedule and in good spirits. That is positive news, but it does not change the immediate situation: Stewart is doubtful against Utah, and his return date remains uncertain. Memphis will have to manage the opening stretch with the players available rather than count on a quick fix.

Quinten Post is expected to serve as Edey’s primary backup for the opener. That gives the former Golden State big man an opportunity to contribute, but it also means Memphis will be relying on a relatively thin group of centers while Stewart is out. The Grizzlies can use other frontcourt players in different combinations, but replacing Stewart’s physical presence is not a simple one-for-one swap.

Can Edey Carry the Load Until Stewart Returns?

The first test is straightforward: Edey must be ready to handle his starting role, protect the paint and control the glass without being pushed into an unsustainable workload. Memphis does not need him to solve every problem by himself, but it needs consistent minutes from him while Stewart is unavailable.

The bigger question is how long the Grizzlies will have to manage without their new addition. If Stewart returns soon after his scheduled reevaluation, this could be a short-term challenge. If his absence stretches longer, Edey’s health and Post’s ability to hold up in the rotation become even more important.

Memphis has reason to be optimistic about Edey after his preseason return. But until Stewart is back, the Grizzlies have little margin for another setback at center. Edey’s challenge is not just to make an impact on opening night — it is to stay on the floor long enough to give Memphis the stability it needs.