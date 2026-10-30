Blazers’ Ja Morant Sends Direct NBA YoungBoy Message to Memphis Grizzlies: “Cross Me”

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Ja Morant reportedly had control of the warm-up music before facing the Memphis Grizzlies, and his selection offered an attention-grabbing soundtrack. Morant chose NBA YoungBoy’s “Cross Me,” according to a report shared by @MrBuckBuckNBA. Against his former team, that title was going to invite interpretation.

For Portland fans, the appeal is obvious. A matchup involving a player and his former franchise comes with a personal history that an ordinary game does not carry. Adding a song called “Cross Me” gives supporters another detail to discuss before the basketball begins.

Ja Morant was allowed to choose the Blazers’ warm-up song ahead of today’s game against the Grizzlies. He picked “Cross Me” by NBA YoungBoy 👀 (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA ) https://t.co/n7scHm6x6x — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 30, 2026

Still, the selection and its meaning are separate questions. The supplied report identifies the song Morant picked. It does not include an explanation from him confirming that the choice was intended as a direct shot at Memphis. However, it’s fair to connect some dots.

Ja Morant’s NBA YoungBoy Selection Adds Intrigue

That distinction does not remove the intrigue. Timing and setting can make an otherwise routine music choice feel pointed. A song selected ahead of a former-team matchup naturally creates a different conversation than the same track playing during an unrelated practice.

However, listeners should not treat their interpretation as Morant’s own statement. Without an explanation, the selection cannot establish anger toward particular players, coaches or executives. It also does not reveal anything new about the circumstances of his departure.

There is another piece of context worth considering: YoungBoy has long been among Morant’s preferred artists. During his 2023 All-Star media availability, Morant named YoungBoy, Lil Baby and Moneybagg when asked about his top rappers. That makes the artist choice familiar, even if the song title attracts attention in this setting.

Music can be both part of a player’s normal preparation and something fans interpret through the opponent. Those possibilities are not mutually exclusive. What remains unknown is whether Morant wanted anyone to read a Memphis-specific meaning into the selection.

Blazers Need Morant’s Impact Beyond the Playlist

For the Blazers, the useful next step comes on the floor. A charged atmosphere can create energy, but it cannot replace good decisions with the ball. Morant’s ability to turn that energy into organized offense matters more than winning a debate about the playlist. At the time of writing, he is off to a great start.

That means attacking available space without forcing every possession into an individual statement. A reunion can encourage fans to focus on one player’s scoring total. Portland’s broader interest is whether those possessions help the team succeed.

For Memphis supporters, the same standard applies. The song title might provide a talking point, but it does not determine how the Grizzlies should be judged. Their response belongs in execution rather than speculation about a soundtrack.

Morant’s reported selection gave this matchup an extra layer of personality. Whether it was a deliberate message remains unconfirmed. The basketball would provide a clearer assessment than any interpretation of two words played before the opening tip could offer.