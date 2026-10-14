Heat Get Concerning Update Ahead of Season Opener

The Miami Heat are approaching the start of the 2026-27 NBA regular season with a reshaped roster featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Klay Thompson. Coach Erik Spoelstra has limited time left to evaluate combinations and establish rotations before Miami opens its campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 21.

Pelle Larsson is also expected to play a role after making progress in his second NBA season.

The third-year guard appeared in 70 games last season, including 54 starts, and averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

With the regular-season opener approaching, Larsson has now provided a clearer picture of what has interrupted his preseason preparations. Miami will need to consider his availability for its remaining exhibition games as it works toward opening night.

Pelle Larsson Reveals Weeklong Headaches Before Heat Opener

Pelle Larsson missed some practices before Miami's last preseason game on Saturday and then left that game early after playing 25 minutes. Larsson talked with reporters today and here is what he said when asked about the illness he's been dealing with: https://t.co/KOe4FDfyYw pic.twitter.com/hmoSAt0O8a — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 13, 2026

The Athletic’s Eric Nehm reported that Larsson missed practices before Miami’s preseason game against Minnesota on Saturday and left the contest early after playing 25 minutes.

The Heat guard said he had persistent headaches for about a week.

He remained uncertain about the cause, saying he might have caught an illness while the team was in Quebec or on the way back.

“Not sure, really. I’ve just been having headaches, so I caught something when we were in Quebec or on the way back or something,” Larsson said, via Eric Nehm of “The Athletic.”

“Since then, I didn’t feel right and took some days off, came back, and just came back a little too quickly.

“Didn’t respect it, maybe. Tried to tough it out, and now just taking it slower.”

Larsson also said Tuesday was the first morning he woke up without a headache after about a week of symptoms.

He participated in some practice but was still gradually increasing his workload.

His return against Minnesota did not go as planned.

Larsson scored 14 points but shot 4-of-15 from the field before leaving early. He said he hoped to get more reps before the regular season but felt worse after pushing himself.

When asked whether he expected to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Larsson did not commit to returning.

His availability remains uncertain, leaving Miami little time to get him back into a regular practice routine before the opener.

The illness has interrupted preparation for a season in which Larsson will look to build on his previous production. For now, his priority is a full recovery rather than rushing back onto the court.

LeBron James Backs Miami Heat After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

While Larsson works toward a full recovery, LeBron James has also drawn attention to Miami’s broader preseason preparations.

In a report by “The Miami Herald,” Anthony Chiang detailed James’ positive assessment of the Heat following their offseason acquisition of Antetokounmpo.

“My initial thoughts are it’s going to be damn good,” James said on his “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash when discussing Antetokounmpo’s fit alongside Adebayo.

James pointed to Adebayo’s improved three-point shooting as a potential benefit for Antetokounmpo, who thrives when he has space to attack the basket.

He also praised Miami’s defensive personnel, including Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell, and noted that Thompson’s arrival could create more offensive space.

James considered joining Miami during free agency before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

His comments reflect his assessment of the roster, though the Heat still need to establish how their new pieces will work together.

As opening night approaches, Miami must balance that roster evaluation with Larsson’s recovery. His next steps will determine how much additional preseason action he receives before the regular season begins.