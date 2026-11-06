Heat Star Klay Thompson Makes Honest Admission About His Physical Health

On Thursday, Klay Thompson returned to the Bay Area as a member of the Miami Heat to face his former team, the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson was coming off a season-high 30 points in the Heat’s overtime win over the LA Clippers. He also hit the game-winning 3-point shot with a second left.

However, Thompson was limited to just 11 points against the Warriors. The Heat made it close in the first half but got overwhelmed in the third quarter as Golden State earned an easy 120-100 win.

Klay Thompson’s Honest Admission About His Physical Health

At 36 years old, Klay Thompson is no longer the player he once was. Thompson also had two major injuries that cost him two years of his prime.

But speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s game against the Clippers, Thompson revealed that he’s feeling great about his body for the first time in a very long time.

“I feel amazing,” Thompson said via HoopsHype. “I haven’t felt this good in a long time. No pain in my lower limbs. I’m so grateful to be here. They hold me accountable, the training staff and coaching staff, and I feel amazing. I haven’t felt as good to start a season in years. So, I’m just really inspired by not only my performance tonight, but our team’s, for it was great.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it was nice to gut it out because we’ve kind of been in the mud to start the season,” he continued. “So, to really build off it and for myself, too. That’s the first time I scored 30 in years. So, gives me so much confidence to keep going.”

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While Thompson only scored 11 points the following night, it was the second game of a back-to-back in the middle of the road trip.

At his age and injury history, it’s a bit surprising that the Heat didn’t sit him out after playing 35 minutes against the Clippers.

It was also Thompson’s second time playing in back-to-back games this season already. He has not missed a game so far and is averaging 13.8 points on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent shooting from 3-point range.

What’s Next for the Heat?

After their loss to the Warriors, the Heat dropped to 3-6 to start the season. They are currently sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat have two more stops in their current five-game road trip. They face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday before the trip’s conclusion in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.